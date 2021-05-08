61-Year Old Man Shot On Dodson Avenue Friday Night

A 61-year old man was shot late Friday night on Dodson Avenue.

At approximately 10:46 p.m., Chattanooga Police responded to a report of a person shot in the 900 block of Dodson Avenue.

Upon arrival, officers located the man suffering from a gunshot wound and secured the scene. The victim was transported to a local hospital by Hamilton County EMS with a non-life threatening injury.

Investigators with the Violent Crimes Unit responded to conduct an investigation.

The victim said he was standing outside in the 900 block of Dodson Ave when he heard gunshots and then realized he had been shot.