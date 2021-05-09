Barn In Sale Creek Destroyed By Fire Sunday Afternoon

A barn in Sale Creek was destroyed by fire Sunday afternoon.

The homeowner called 911 when he noticed heavy smoke coming from his barn. At 4:45 p.m., the Sale Creek Volunteer Fire Department responded to 719 Cap Elsa Road to the fire.

The first fire engine arrived on the scene reporting a fully-involved barn fire. Once firefighters confirmed no animals were inside the barn, they conducted a defensive attack and contained the fire to the barn.



The homeowner reported to fire officials that he finished cutting the grass and placed the mower back in the barn. 30 minutes later, he noticed the barn was on fire.



No injuries were reported but HCEMS Medic 2 was on the scene for any potential injuries to firefighters.

The cause of the fire will be under investigation by the Sale Creek VFD.

The 40x40 barn is a total loss and damages are undetermined at this time.