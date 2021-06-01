Police Blotter: Suspicious People From Miami Blame GPS For Getting Them Far Off Freeway; Man Steals Mom's Car From Storage Lot, Tears Up Gate Getting Away

An officer was patrolling and saw four people riding around in a sedan on Highland Avenue. The officer saw them drive in a two-block circle twice and then into a dead end. While following the vehicle, the officer saw the vehicle fail to maintain lane by crossing over the yellow double lines. The officer conducted a traffic stop and the occupants said that they were from Nashville and they were heading to Miami. They said their GPS had led them to the 4200 block of Highland Avenue even though this area is approximately 19-20 blocks away from Interstate 24 where they should have been coming from. All parties were checked and clear of any warrants. They left the area and got back onto the interstate heading eastbound.

* * *

An employee at Huck & Peck on West 31st Street said an unknown suspect cut and stole a catalytic converter from a company truck.

* * *

There was a disorder between the PetCo store manager and a customer over wearing a mask. The woman left the store.

* * *



A man on Gunbarrel Road said his vehicle had been damaged. The vehicle is a rental. He parked and went into Walmart. When he came out he noticed damage to the passenger side of the vehicle. The damage goes from the front all the way to the rear. There is no suspect information.

* * *

A man on Hickory Valley Road said he wanted police present while he gathered items from the residence. He said he has had previous disorders with his sister, who currently lives there. On arrival, his sister did not answer the door and the man did not have a key.

* * *

A man on East 11th Street had found a mountain bike and he was wondering if it was stolen. Police were unable to get a return on the serial number provided. When police attempted to locate the bike, the man told police that someone must be using it. Police also checked the man for any outstanding warrants, none which were local to Hamilton County. The man did have an outstanding warrant from Lenoir City. Police were informed by dispatch that Lenoir City did not wish to pick him up for this warrant.

* * *



A woman said she was shopping inside Belk's at Northgate in the ladies section. She said after she had been in there for awhile, an older woman asked her if she could use her buggy. She said that the woman had some clothes in her arms and she let her take the buggy. She said she is unsure if the woman took her pocketbook or if she set it down somewhere and couldn't find it.

* * *

A woman at a laundromat on Highway 153 said an employee had gotten irate when she came in talking on her phone with it on speaker. She said the employee very rudely told her to hang up her phone. She said the employee then asked her to leave after she did not hang up the phone. The woman already had clothes in the washer and did not want to leave until they were done. She said the employee turned off her washer and would not unlock it so that she could collect her belongings and that is when she called police. Police met with the employee who said she asked the woman to hang up the phone or take it off of speaker and she asked her to leave after she refused. She said the woman became irate and was making a scene so she called the police. The woman was refunded her money, collected her belongings and left the scene without incident.

* * *

A man on Brainerd Road was bleeding from the hand and was checked out by the fire department. He said he keeps itching himself because of bugs biting him causing him to bleed easily. He stays at Motel 6 on Brainerd Road. The officer offered him a ride with no problems.

* * *

Police were called to Chestnut Street on a report of a vehicle drag racing for roughly 30 minutes. The officer found the described vehicle, a Chevy Silverado, parked under the interstate. Upon seeing the officer, the driver sped off, leaving tire tracks and a cloud of smoke. The officer initiated a stop and the driver was ticketed for reckless driving, driver's license violation, and tire tread. The driver said he had recently moved from Florida.

* * *

A woman on Chateau Lane said the tenants above her are making noise at all hours of the day, stomping loud. She said she has notified the management several times but nothing is being done.

* * *

A man on North Crest Road said a man came to his residence to retrieve his backpack. When doing so, they got into a verbal argument and the man told him to leave. The second man was gone before police arrived.

* * *

A suspicious vehicle was reported near East 23rd Street. Police saw an unoccupied silver Mitsubishi Outlander with New York tags parked off the roadway. The vehicle had a catalytic converter in the back seat, alongside a red backpack. The vehicle had clear front end damage and red paint scrapped on the front passenger side of the bumper. Police inspected underneath the vehicle and saw its own catalytic converter was still intact. Police were unable to identify the owner of the vehicle.

* * *

A pit bull was running loose in the Circle K parking lot on Hixson Pike. Police arrived and saw store patrons giving the dog water. The dog was friendly and had two collars but no owner information. McKamey was initially contacted by CPD dispatch to which they responded by creating a ticket, however they couldn't come retrieve the animal. The officer loaded the pit bull up and transported it to McKamey Animal Shelter. He managed to place the dog inside a holding cage within the property with no issues.

* * *

A man on Hughes Avenue said his vehicle was actually not stolen as first reported. He said he was taken to jail and the vehicle was moved by his brother to his brother's house unbeknownst to him.

* * *

Police were called to Laurelton Drive for a suspicious vehicle parked in the roadway. The white Jeep had a woman who appeared to be unconscious in the backseat. The officer opened the door to determine if she was alert and found she was asleep and highly intoxicated. The woman said she thought she was home. The officer explained that she was sleeping on the side of the road and she was too intoxicated to drive. She then called a co-worker to come get her. Her friend came and moved her vehicle out of the roadway and parked and locked it. The officer spoke to the homeowners and explained the vehicle would be removed in the morning. The homeowners said it was okay for the vehicle to stay and they would not have it removed. The woman left with her friend.

* * *

A man at Fagan Street said someone broke into two of the vacant/unoccupied apartment buildings. He said the door frames in both apartments were damaged and nothing was stolen from the apartments. He said similar incidents had happened before and he ordered security cameras to be installed on the property.

* * *

A man on Rossville Boulevard said someone cut the catalytic converter off of a company owned 2012 Chevrolet Express van. He said this is the second time this week. He estimates that it will cost $1,000 to have the vehicle repaired.

* * *

The store manager at 4860 Hixson Pike said a key ring holding the store keys had been stolen. She said that on the prior evening, as she was preparing to leave, the store got busy, and she set the key ring down on the counter. She said video surveillance showed an average weight female, age 45-50, reached over and took the keys. She said she will attempt to send police pictures and video of the suspect. She said she was not familiar with the suspect. The store manager said that she is in the process of re-keying the store.

* * *

A homeless man was reported to be walking around and trying to get inside of the James Building on Broad Street. Police saw the man sitting in front. Police asked him to move along, which he did. Police saw the man was sitting on the sidewalk in front of the building and was not violating any laws.

* * *

A man at Walmart on Highway 153 said he believed he had given Walmart $100 for purchase of a $20 gas card. He believed Walmart had cheated him out of $80 change. The Walmart loss prevention showed the officer video surveillance of the man handing the clerk a $20 bill.

* * *

A woman on Akins Drive sent police a text message saying "send Police to (specific address) Akins Rd." When police arrived the woman said was concerned about a verbal disorder in the street in front of her residence between two unknown individuals. She said that all parties left prior to police arrival and no longer required police.

* * *

Public Storage staff on East Brainerd Road said there were damages done to their gate. They said a man had stolen his mother's car, a gray Chevy Malibu, and, while attempting to leave the property, he drove the car into the gate to get away, causing major damage to the gate. Public Storage was able to capture video of the incident. A warrant has been issued for the damages.