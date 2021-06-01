Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
CLARK, RENEE KRISTA
9515 TIMBERLOG DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
---
CORBIN, MATTHEW ANTHONY
3212 NOTTINGHAM CIR SE CLEVELAND, 37323
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
COX, ROBERT LEE
1209 INDIAN AVE APT D4 ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
---
DAWSON, BILAL
1621 MILLER ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
ASSAULT
---
EVERETT, CHRISSY LEE
1700 BRAYTON MOUNTAIN ROAD GRAYSVILLE, 37338
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
EWTON, SHERRY MARIE
15821 COULTERVILLE RD SALE CREEK, 373739761
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
GAY, WILLIE
332 WATER ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CHILD SUPPORT NONPAYMENT
CHILD SUPPORT NONPAYMENT
---
GOFORTH, PAUL BRYAN
944 WATERS DR RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
HARDIN, DURWARD MALACHI
1701 S ORCHARD KNOB AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374045108
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
---
HAYNES, ERICKA BARBARA
429 GUYLER STREET RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVING ON SUSPENDED
---
JOHNSON, HENRY CHRISTOPHER
1818 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 374062624
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
---
JONES, JAMES LENELL
5608 ALABAMA AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374092212
Age at Arrest: 65 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
---
LEACH, KEVIN P
2817 DOGWOOD PL NASHVILLE, 37204
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
LOPEZ LUCAS, CARLOS ENRIQUE
ROSSVILLE BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CHILD RAPE
---
MARKER, MAUREN M
3918 BENNETT STREET EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
TAMPERING WITH EVIDENCE
POSSESSION OF METH WITH INTENT
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
MCFALLS, ELBERT GENE
2807 E 26 ST CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.
OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF MDMA
---
MICHAELS, RACHEL D
734 HIWASSEE AVE NE CLEVELAND, 37312
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
MIKEL, DESTINY FAITH
116 MOUNTAIN ROAD APT B SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTRABAND I
---
MOORE, DAVID DOMINIQUE
2527 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374071135
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
MURPHY, MATTHEW
1132 FROSTY PINE TRL, APT 122 CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
NICHOLS, AUTUMN DENISE
1817 Crabtree Rd Hixson, 373431545
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
PERRY, JESSICA LEANN
2601A TAYLOR ST CHATTANOOGA, 374062537
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
ASSAULT
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS
---
PERRY, ROBERT CHRISTOPHER
208 FLORA CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
POSS.HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
THEFT OF PROPERTY
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF HYDROCODINE
UNL. CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON
---
ROBERTS, CHRISTOPHER EUGENE
2007 OAK ST CHATTANOOGA, 374042635
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
ASSAULT
THEFT OF PROPERTY
THEFT OF PROPERTY-UNDER 1000
ASSAULT
---
ROBINSON, COURTNEY TRUMINE
119 ARLINGTON TER CHATTANOOGA, 374102208
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
SANDERS, JAMES EDWARD
712 N CREST RD CHATTANOOGA, 374062010
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
SCRIBNER, VANN KAMRON
175 ALABAMA AVE SEQUATCHIE, 37374
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER
---
SWAFFORD, CHRISTOPHER PAUL
8 TAYLOR STREET ROSSVILLE, 30736
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency:
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE 1
POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE 4
---
TOMAS, ELISEO
1127 SUSSEX RD DAYTON, 37321
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE BY CONSENT
---
TOMAS JUAREZ, ARTEMIO
1127 SUSSEX RD DAYTON, 37321
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE BY CONSENT
---
TURNER, CHRISTOPHER JERMAINE
1711 N ORCHARD KNOB AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
EVADING ARREST
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
WARD, JUSTIN MICHAEL
208 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
---
WATTS, HUNTER JAMES
1817 EAST CRABTREE ROAD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
WEBB, JUSTIN DEWAYNE
309 RETRO HUGHES RD SALE CREEK, 37373
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
---
ZUNDEL, CALVIN DUANE
2000 E. 23RD STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
RECKLESS BURNING