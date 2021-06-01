 Tuesday, June 1, 2021 67.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Tuesday, June 1, 2021

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

CLARK, RENEE KRISTA 
9515 TIMBERLOG DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
---
CORBIN, MATTHEW ANTHONY 
3212 NOTTINGHAM CIR SE CLEVELAND, 37323 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
COX, ROBERT LEE 
1209 INDIAN AVE APT D4 ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
---
DAWSON, BILAL 
1621 MILLER ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
ASSAULT
---
EVERETT, CHRISSY LEE 
1700 BRAYTON MOUNTAIN ROAD GRAYSVILLE, 37338 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
EWTON, SHERRY MARIE 
15821 COULTERVILLE RD SALE CREEK, 373739761 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
GAY, WILLIE 
332 WATER ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CHILD SUPPORT NONPAYMENT
CHILD SUPPORT NONPAYMENT
---
GOFORTH, PAUL BRYAN 
944 WATERS DR RINGGOLD, 30736 
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
HARDIN, DURWARD MALACHI 
1701 S ORCHARD KNOB AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374045108 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
---
HAYNES, ERICKA BARBARA 
429 GUYLER STREET RINGGOLD, 30736 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVING ON SUSPENDED
---
JOHNSON, HENRY CHRISTOPHER 
1818 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 374062624 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
---
JONES, JAMES LENELL 
5608 ALABAMA AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374092212 
Age at Arrest: 65 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
---
LEACH, KEVIN P 
2817 DOGWOOD PL NASHVILLE, 37204 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
LOPEZ LUCAS, CARLOS ENRIQUE 
ROSSVILLE BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CHILD RAPE
---
MARKER, MAUREN M 
3918 BENNETT STREET EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
TAMPERING WITH EVIDENCE
POSSESSION OF METH WITH INTENT
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
MCFALLS, ELBERT GENE 
2807 E 26 ST CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF MDMA
---
MICHAELS, RACHEL D 
734 HIWASSEE AVE NE CLEVELAND, 37312 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
MIKEL, DESTINY FAITH 
116 MOUNTAIN ROAD APT B SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTRABAND I
---
MOORE, DAVID DOMINIQUE 
2527 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374071135 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
MURPHY, MATTHEW 
1132 FROSTY PINE TRL, APT 122 CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
NICHOLS, AUTUMN DENISE 
1817 Crabtree Rd Hixson, 373431545 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
PERRY, JESSICA LEANN 
2601A TAYLOR ST CHATTANOOGA, 374062537 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
ASSAULT
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS
---
PERRY, ROBERT CHRISTOPHER 
208 FLORA CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
POSS.HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
THEFT OF PROPERTY
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF HYDROCODINE
UNL. CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON
---
ROBERTS, CHRISTOPHER EUGENE 
2007 OAK ST CHATTANOOGA, 374042635 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
ASSAULT
THEFT OF PROPERTY
THEFT OF PROPERTY-UNDER 1000
ASSAULT
---
ROBINSON, COURTNEY TRUMINE 
119 ARLINGTON TER CHATTANOOGA, 374102208 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
SANDERS, JAMES EDWARD 
712 N CREST RD CHATTANOOGA, 374062010 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
SCRIBNER, VANN KAMRON 
175 ALABAMA AVE SEQUATCHIE, 37374 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER
---
SWAFFORD, CHRISTOPHER PAUL 
8 TAYLOR STREET ROSSVILLE, 30736 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: 
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE 1
POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE 4
---
TOMAS, ELISEO 
1127 SUSSEX RD DAYTON, 37321 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE BY CONSENT
---
TOMAS JUAREZ, ARTEMIO 
1127 SUSSEX RD DAYTON, 37321 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE BY CONSENT
---
TURNER, CHRISTOPHER JERMAINE 
1711 N ORCHARD KNOB AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
EVADING ARREST
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
WARD, JUSTIN MICHAEL 
208 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
---
WATTS, HUNTER JAMES 
1817 EAST CRABTREE ROAD HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
WEBB, JUSTIN DEWAYNE 
309 RETRO HUGHES RD SALE CREEK, 37373 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
---
ZUNDEL, CALVIN DUANE 
2000 E. 23RD STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
RECKLESS BURNING


June 1, 2021

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

May 31, 2021

Motorcyclist, 36, Killed In Wreck On Workman Road

May 31, 2021

Georgia Has No More Coronavirus Deaths And 188 New Cases


