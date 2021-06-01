Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

CLARK, RENEE KRISTA

9515 TIMBERLOG DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

---

CORBIN, MATTHEW ANTHONY

3212 NOTTINGHAM CIR SE CLEVELAND, 37323

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

COX, ROBERT LEE

1209 INDIAN AVE APT D4 ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

---

DAWSON, BILAL

1621 MILLER ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

ASSAULT

---

EVERETT, CHRISSY LEE

1700 BRAYTON MOUNTAIN ROAD GRAYSVILLE, 37338

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

EWTON, SHERRY MARIE

15821 COULTERVILLE RD SALE CREEK, 373739761

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

GAY, WILLIE

332 WATER ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

CHILD SUPPORT NONPAYMENT

CHILD SUPPORT NONPAYMENT

---

GOFORTH, PAUL BRYAN

944 WATERS DR RINGGOLD, 30736

Age at Arrest: 54 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

HARDIN, DURWARD MALACHI

1701 S ORCHARD KNOB AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374045108

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

---

HAYNES, ERICKA BARBARA

429 GUYLER STREET RINGGOLD, 30736

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

POSSESSION OF PARAPHERNALIA

DRIVING ON SUSPENDED

---

JOHNSON, HENRY CHRISTOPHER

1818 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 374062624

Age at Arrest: 50 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR

---

JONES, JAMES LENELL

5608 ALABAMA AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374092212

Age at Arrest: 65 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR

---

LEACH, KEVIN P

2817 DOGWOOD PL NASHVILLE, 37204

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

---

LOPEZ LUCAS, CARLOS ENRIQUE

ROSSVILLE BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

CHILD RAPE

---

MARKER, MAUREN M

3918 BENNETT STREET EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 56 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

TAMPERING WITH EVIDENCE

POSSESSION OF METH WITH INTENT

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

---

MCFALLS, ELBERT GENE

2807 E 26 ST CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest: 49 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)POSSESSION OF MDMA---MICHAELS, RACHEL D734 HIWASSEE AVE NE CLEVELAND, 37312Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---MIKEL, DESTINY FAITH116 MOUNTAIN ROAD APT B SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTRABAND I---MOORE, DAVID DOMINIQUE2527 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374071135Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---MURPHY, MATTHEW1132 FROSTY PINE TRL, APT 122 CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---NICHOLS, AUTUMN DENISE1817 Crabtree Rd Hixson, 373431545Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE IIPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIADRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE---PERRY, JESSICA LEANN2601A TAYLOR ST CHATTANOOGA, 374062537Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaASSAULTDOMESTIC ASSAULTINTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS---PERRY, ROBERT CHRISTOPHER208 FLORA CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankPOSS.HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCETHEFT OF PROPERTYPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF HYDROCODINEUNL. CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON---ROBERTS, CHRISTOPHER EUGENE2007 OAK ST CHATTANOOGA, 374042635Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaASSAULTTHEFT OF PROPERTYTHEFT OF PROPERTY-UNDER 1000ASSAULT---ROBINSON, COURTNEY TRUMINE119 ARLINGTON TER CHATTANOOGA, 374102208Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---SANDERS, JAMES EDWARD712 N CREST RD CHATTANOOGA, 374062010Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULTTHEFT OF PROPERTY---SCRIBNER, VANN KAMRON175 ALABAMA AVE SEQUATCHIE, 37374Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCERETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER---SWAFFORD, CHRISTOPHER PAUL8 TAYLOR STREET ROSSVILLE, 30736Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency:POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE 1POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE 4---TOMAS, ELISEO1127 SUSSEX RD DAYTON, 37321Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: Tenn Highway PatrolDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE BY CONSENT---TOMAS JUAREZ, ARTEMIO1127 SUSSEX RD DAYTON, 37321Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: Tenn Highway PatrolDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE BY CONSENT---TURNER, CHRISTOPHER JERMAINE1711 N ORCHARD KNOB AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 48 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaEVADING ARRESTDISORDERLY CONDUCTDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---WARD, JUSTIN MICHAEL208 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIADRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION---WATTS, HUNTER JAMES1817 EAST CRABTREE ROAD HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyTHEFT OF PROPERTY---WEBB, JUSTIN DEWAYNE309 RETRO HUGHES RD SALE CREEK, 37373Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)---ZUNDEL, CALVIN DUANE2000 E. 23RD STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 57 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaRECKLESS BURNING