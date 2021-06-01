 Tuesday, June 1, 2021 81.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Don Moul Named TVA Chief Operating Officer

Tuesday, June 1, 2021
Don Moul is TVA's newest executive vice president and chief operating officer
The Tennessee Valley Authority announced Tuesday that it named Don Moul its newest executive vice president and chief operating officer. Mr. Moul will join TVA in late June, assuming his leadership position from Mike Skaggs, who announced his plans to retire in January 2022.

In his role, Mr. Moul will lead key areas of TVA’s business, including: Safety; Transmission and Power Supply; Coal, Gas, and Hydro Generation; Integrated River System Management; Natural Resources; Environment; Supply Chain; Major Projects; Facilities Management; TVA Police and Emergency Management; and Enterprise Improvement.

“Don brings nearly 35 years of experience across all facets of power generation and operations with a proven track record of improving operational performance and teamwork,” said Jeff Lyash, TVA president and chief executive officer. “His background, skill sets and leadership approach will be a great addition to our team.” 

As Mr. Moul and Mr. Skaggs transition chief operating officer duties, Mr. Skaggs will serve as executive vice president and advisor to the CEO until his retirement from TVA in January 2022.

“Under Mike’s leadership, TVA’s Operations performance has been very strong and continues to improve through a disciplined approach to asset planning and operational execution,” said Mr. Lyash. “Through his strong character, dedication and integrity, Mike has built a legacy that will endure for years to come. 

“Mike has helped make TVA a leader in our industry, and Don is well-prepared to continue that leadership into the future.”

Most recently, Mr. Moul has served as executive vice president and chief nuclear officer at NextEra Energy. From 2004 to 2019, he served in a variety of leadership roles at FirstEnergy Corporation, including leading the nuclear and fossil generation, transmission and distribution, commodity operations and environmental compliance functions.

At FirstEnergy, Mr. Moul led the company’s nuclear fleet as president and chief nuclear officer, served as president, FirstEnergy Generation, and served as vice president, Commodity Operations, focused on power production and retail supply in the  PJM Markets. He also served as president of Ohio Edison and Penn Power – two of FirstEnergy’s operating companies.

Mr. Moul holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Nuclear Engineering from Penn State and a Master of Business Administration from the University of Notre Dame. 

TVA also announced that John Thomas has been named executive vice president, chief financial and strategy officer, which recognizes his leadership in building out TVA’s strategy and leading TVA’s innovation and technology advancement initiatives. Mr. Thomas has served as the organization’s chief financial officer since February 2012.


June 2, 2021

Police Blotter: Man Reporting To Probation Is 3 Sheets To The Wind; Pair Uses Citigo For Garbage Dump

Police were called to TN Probation and Parole due to a possible intoxicated person who was reporting for their monthly meeting. A man showed up smelling like an intoxicant. The officer evaluated the man and determined he wasn't a danger to himself or others and he was released after his meeting. He is currently homeless and he said he stays in a tent near the Chattanooga Convention ... (click for more)

6 Men Arrested, Charged In Monroe County Human Trafficking Operation

A two-day undercover operation by special agents with the TBI’s Human Trafficking Unit, the Sweetwater Police Department, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, the 10th Judicial District Drug & Violent Crime Task Force, Homeland Security Investigations, and the office of 10th District Attorney General Steve Crump has resulted in the arrest of several men accused of seeking illicit ... (click for more)

Opinion

Tribute To An Amazing Warrior

Being Memorial Day, memories come flooding in of one of the Angels that God let me an others have the pleasure of knowing. I got to meet John Michael Sullivan while he was in high school at Sequoyah Technical Center (formerly Sequoyah Vocational Technical Center). John represented Sequoyah in the Tennessee Southeast Regional Skills USA Automotive Technology competition. ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: My Garden This June

I can never remember having to water outdoor plants in May so here’s hoping we’ll get some rain later this week. But listen to me talk! My rhododendron blossoms have never been as pretty as I take my monthly stroll through the garden and the magnolia trees are beginning to pop their beautiful white blooms so it’s the grass that you can tell really needs water. Then again, the soil ... (click for more)

Sports

Dan Fleser: Camden Sewell A Leader As Vols Point To College World Series

When Tennessee lost its SEC baseball tournament opener to Alabama on Wednesday, my first knee-jerk thought was the Vols would be better off getting out of there as quickly as possible. Just save the pitching arms and the determination for the next tournament. I covered a Tennessee baseball team in 2001 for the Knoxville News Sentinel that employed that strategy. Those Vols ... (click for more)

Randy Smith: Fulmer Still Trying To Figure Out Retirement

At first, hardly anybody knew who he was. He wore a floppy "booney" hat and sat quietly in the bleachers at Rivermont Park, watching one of his eight grandchildren play in the "Rumble on the River" youth baseball tournament. I knew that Coach Phillip Fulmer was there but I chose to honor his privacy until tournament officials told me he would love to say hello to me. So, I ambled ... (click for more)


