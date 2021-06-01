Don Moul Named TVA Chief Operating Officer

The Tennessee Valley Authority announced Tuesday that it named Don Moul its newest executive vice president and chief operating officer. Mr. Moul will join TVA in late June, assuming his leadership position from Mike Skaggs, who announced his plans to retire in January 2022.

In his role, Mr. Moul will lead key areas of TVA’s business, including: Safety; Transmission and Power Supply; Coal, Gas, and Hydro Generation; Integrated River System Management; Natural Resources; Environment; Supply Chain; Major Projects; Facilities Management; TVA Police and Emergency Management; and Enterprise Improvement.

“Don brings nearly 35 years of experience across all facets of power generation and operations with a proven track record of improving operational performance and teamwork,” said Jeff Lyash, TVA president and chief executive officer. “His background, skill sets and leadership approach will be a great addition to our team.”

As Mr. Moul and Mr. Skaggs transition chief operating officer duties, Mr. Skaggs will serve as executive vice president and advisor to the CEO until his retirement from TVA in January 2022.

“Under Mike’s leadership, TVA’s Operations performance has been very strong and continues to improve through a disciplined approach to asset planning and operational execution,” said Mr. Lyash. “Through his strong character, dedication and integrity, Mike has built a legacy that will endure for years to come.

“Mike has helped make TVA a leader in our industry, and Don is well-prepared to continue that leadership into the future.”

Most recently, Mr. Moul has served as executive vice president and chief nuclear officer at NextEra Energy. From 2004 to 2019, he served in a variety of leadership roles at FirstEnergy Corporation, including leading the nuclear and fossil generation, transmission and distribution, commodity operations and environmental compliance functions.

At FirstEnergy, Mr. Moul led the company’s nuclear fleet as president and chief nuclear officer, served as president, FirstEnergy Generation, and served as vice president, Commodity Operations, focused on power production and retail supply in the PJM Markets. He also served as president of Ohio Edison and Penn Power – two of FirstEnergy’s operating companies.

Mr. Moul holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Nuclear Engineering from Penn State and a Master of Business Administration from the University of Notre Dame.

TVA also announced that John Thomas has been named executive vice president, chief financial and strategy officer, which recognizes his leadership in building out TVA’s strategy and leading TVA’s innovation and technology advancement initiatives. Mr. Thomas has served as the organization’s chief financial officer since February 2012.