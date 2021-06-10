 Thursday, June 10, 2021 78.0°F   overcast   Overcast

Chattanooga Airport Long Term 1 Parking Lot Reopened To Add 400 Available Spaces

Thursday, June 10, 2021

Due to increased demand for parking, the Chattanooga Airport has reopened the Long Term 1 parking lot to accommodate an additional 400 spaces. Long Term 1 will remain open for travelers through the completion of the multi-level parking facility. 

The $25 million parking garage, which will provide 1,300 spaces, is scheduled to open next month. 
In addition to Long Term 1, Short Term and Long Term 2 remain open.

To learn more about parking availability at the Chattanooga Airport, visit https://www.chattairport.com/parking-directions. 


Latest Bradley County Arrest Report

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Joan Carter Sworn In To Late Husband's House District 29 Post After County Commission Appointment


Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ANDERSON, BRIAN RAYBURN HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, Age at Arrest: 39 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PUBLIC INTOXICATION --- ... (click for more)

The County Commission voted in Joan Carter, the late Mike Carter’s widow, as his interim replacement as House District 29’s representative. Commissioner Sabrena Smedley nominated Ms. Carter after ... (click for more)



Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ANDERSON, BRIAN RAYBURN HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, Age at Arrest: 39 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PUBLIC INTOXICATION --- ANDERSON, JAMES RAYMOND 5406 LEE AVE CHATTANOOGA, Age at Arrest: 55 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PUBLIC INTOXICATION --- BEAN, NORMAN CARL 206 BAY CITY TRAIL HOUGHTON ... (click for more)

Opinion

Hire New Police Chief From Within - And Response (2)

This will be the first of many questionable decisions in what I anticipate will be an agonizing four years of Tim Kelly‘s liberal tenure. One thing I have learned in the span of my life is that hiring from within when seeking a qualified applicant for an important job like police chief is the best way for a candidate to hit the ground running. Hiring from outside is almost always ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Sethi Wants Term Limits

Manny Sethi, the son of immigrants from India, had no experience whatsoever in 2020 when he, a 42-year-old, challenged Bill Hagerty to replace a retiring Lamar Alexander as a Senator from Tennessee. He had little chance as the state’s Republican Party pick. A close knit and entangled group of ancients, the statewide conservatives had Donald Trump’s decree that after years of cronyism, ... (click for more)

Sports

Lookouts Explode Late To Bury Pensacola, 16-3

Independence Day is still a few weeks away, but the Chattanooga Lookouts decided to celebrate a little early. Facing the Southern League’s South Division-leading Pensacola Blue Wahoos in the second game of the six-game series at AT&T Field Wednesday night, the Lookouts enjoyed season highs in hits (20) and runs scored (16) as they snapped a two-game losing streak with a 16-1 ... (click for more)

1 of 9,113 Blue Wahoos Wallop Lookouts 9-3 - Game Called in 7th Because of Rain

Lookouts catcher Chuckie Robinson was standing on first after a nice single into right. Trailing by seven runs, he wanted to be a spark for his team and tried to show off his speed. But instead of taking second, the opposing pitcher made a quick throw to first and picked Robinson off before he even had a chance to really make a break down the basepaths. It was that kind of night ... (click for more)


