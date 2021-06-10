Chattanooga Airport Long Term 1 Parking Lot Reopened To Add 400 Available Spaces

Due to increased demand for parking, the Chattanooga Airport has reopened the Long Term 1 parking lot to accommodate an additional 400 spaces. Long Term 1 will remain open for travelers through the completion of the multi-level parking facility.



The $25 million parking garage, which will provide 1,300 spaces, is scheduled to open next month.

In addition to Long Term 1, Short Term and Long Term 2 remain open.

To learn more about parking availability at the Chattanooga Airport, visit https://www.chattairport.com/parking-directions.