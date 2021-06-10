Small Fire At Parkridge Medical Center Caused By Patient Trying To Smoke

A small fire on the second floor at Parkridge Medical Center was started Thursday evening, when a patient tried to light a cigarette and caught her bed on fire. She sustained burns.

Companies responded to a fire alarm at the hospital on McCallie Avenue just after 9:30 p.m.

The fire was out on arrival, but there was a light haze in the hallway.

Firefighters asked patients to shelter in place in their rooms while they worked to ventilate the smoke and stop the sprinklers.

The patient was treated at the hospital.

Smoke was removed from the second floor by Chattanooga firefighters and crews were assisting Parkridge with controlling water damage. Other patients were moved to another part of the hospital.

Engine 5, Engine 4, Engine 15, Quint 1, Ladder 13, Squad 1, Ladder 5, Ladder 1 and Battalion 1 (Red Shift) responded.