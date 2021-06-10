 Friday, June 11, 2021 74.0°F   overcast   Overcast

Breaking News


Small Fire At Parkridge Medical Center Caused By Patient Trying To Smoke

Thursday, June 10, 2021

A small fire on the second floor at Parkridge Medical Center was started Thursday evening, when a patient tried to light a cigarette and caught her bed on fire. She sustained burns.

Companies responded to a fire alarm at the hospital on McCallie Avenue just after 9:30 p.m.

The fire was out on arrival, but there was a light haze in the hallway.

Firefighters asked patients to shelter in place in their rooms while they worked to ventilate the smoke and stop the sprinklers.

The patient was treated at the hospital. 

Smoke was removed from the second floor by Chattanooga firefighters and crews were assisting Parkridge with controlling water damage. Other patients were moved to another part of the hospital. 

Engine 5, Engine 4, Engine 15, Quint 1, Ladder 13, Squad 1, Ladder 5, Ladder 1 and Battalion 1 (Red Shift) responded. 


June 11, 2021

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

June 10, 2021

Small Fire At Parkridge Medical Center Caused By Patient Trying To Smoke

June 10, 2021

Portions Of New Artwork At The Scramble On First Street Are Damaged, But People Won't Be Restricted From Climbing And Sitting On the Pieces


Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ANGEL, S MARTINEZ CARRILLO 4900 WOODLANDS CHATTANOOGA, 37410 Age at Arrest: 36 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga AGGRAVATED ... (click for more)

A small fire on the second floor at Parkridge Medical Center was started Thursday evening, when a patient tried to light a cigarette and caught her bed on fire. She sustained burns. Companies ... (click for more)

Some of the brand-new artwork at "The Scramble" on First Street has been damaged and is cordoned off. Individuals are encouraged to sit and climb on the unusual box-like creations running ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ANGEL, S MARTINEZ CARRILLO 4900 WOODLANDS CHATTANOOGA, 37410 Age at Arrest: 36 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga AGGRAVATED ASSAULT THEFT OF PROPERTY --- BAUGH, CODY SEBASTIEN 3755 PILOT PT CHATTANOOGA, 37416 Age at Arrest: 24 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga FAILURE TO APPEAR --- BELL, KRISTINA ... (click for more)

Small Fire At Parkridge Medical Center Caused By Patient Trying To Smoke

A small fire on the second floor at Parkridge Medical Center was started Thursday evening, when a patient tried to light a cigarette and caught her bed on fire. She sustained burns. Companies responded to a fire alarm at the hospital on McCallie Avenue just after 9:30 p.m. The fire was out on arrival, but there was a light haze in the hallway. Firefighters asked patients ... (click for more)

Opinion

Hire New Police Chief From Within - And Response (2)

This will be the first of many questionable decisions in what I anticipate will be an agonizing four years of Tim Kelly‘s liberal tenure. One thing I have learned in the span of my life is that hiring from within when seeking a qualified applicant for an important job like police chief is the best way for a candidate to hit the ground running. Hiring from outside is almost always ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: How Can Any Forget?

It was noted by the national media – and me – earlier this week when President Joe Biden failed to salute one the greatest days in America’s history. D-Day, the June 6th attack at Normandy, France, was celebrated on Sunday and what I believe was the first time in about 80 years the hard-fought triumph over evil was ignored by The White House. As I watch more and more of the ‘woke’ ... (click for more)

Sports

Back To Earth: Lookouts Fall To Pensacola, 5-2

What a difference a day makes. Less than 24 hours after the Chattanooga Lookouts had season highs with 16 runs and 20 hits, the reality of Southern League baseball came crashing back to earth. Facing the Pensacola Blue Wahoos in the third of a six-game home stand, the Lookouts scored 14 less runs with 13 less hits and it wasn’t enough as the Southern Division-leading team ... (click for more)

Lookouts Explode Late To Bury Pensacola, 16-3

Independence Day is still a few weeks away, but the Chattanooga Lookouts decided to celebrate a little early. Facing the Southern League’s South Division-leading Pensacola Blue Wahoos in the second game of the six-game series at AT&T Field Wednesday night, the Lookouts enjoyed season highs in hits (20) and runs scored (16) as they snapped a two-game losing streak with a 16-1 ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors