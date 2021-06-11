Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
ANGEL, S MARTINEZ CARRILLO
4900 WOODLANDS CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
BAUGH, CODY SEBASTIEN
3755 PILOT PT CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
BELL, KRISTINA RENEE
3003 Addison Rd Chattanooga, 374061523
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FAILURE TO APPEAR
CHILD RESTRAINT LAW VIOLATION
RECKLESS DRIVING
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
BOND, WILLIAM THOMAS
755 DURKEE ROAD SE CLEVELAND, 37323
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
---
BURRISS, DONALD RAY
4040 MOUNTAIN CREEK ROAD RED BANK, 37415
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY-OVER 1000
FORGERY
CRIMINAL SIMULATION
---
BUTLER, KARLOS DEWAYNE
2012 MILNE ST CHATTANOOGA, 374064225
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall
FEDERAL
---
CARDENAS, KEVEN IVAN
8108 GLADYS LANE CHATTNAOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
CARVER, MARCUS DARREN
159 COFFOY RD CLEAVELAND, 37323
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
SPEEDING
---
CLOUD, MICHAEL RAY
265 PRINCE RD TRENTON, 30752
Age at Arrest: 61 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
COOPER, DAN EDWARD
3543 DODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
ASSAULT
---
DAWSON, CHRISTA MARIE
2335 JENKINS RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
DOUGLAS, CHARLES EDWARD
7604 STANDIFER GAP RD #1403 CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
SUSPENDED LICENSE (NONRESIDENT)
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
---
EDWARDS, JUSTUS CAIN
4719 TOMAHAWK TRL CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
---
FLIPPEN, PAYTON BARKSDALE
7111 LESLIE DELL LN CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
---
FOSSIS, ERIC LEBRON
1107 GROVE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
---
GARNER, LEBRON NMN
822 MCCALLIE AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
---
GONZALEZ-MENDEZ, WUILDER EDVIN
3906 CALHOUN AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
---
GOTHARD, WILLIAM EDWARD
200 WALKER TOWN RD DAYTON, 37321
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
HAROUFF, JACOB ALAN
1615 COWART ST, APT 112 CHATTANOOGA, 37408
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
INDECENT EXPOSURE
THEFT OF SERVICES
---
HAZELRAY, TORRENCE DEVALE
26 W 51ST ST CHATTANOOGA, 374102201
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
HENDERSON, JAMES ALBERT
727 E 11TH ST Chattanooga, 374033104
Age at Arrest: 68 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
---
HOLIFIELD, TABITHA MARIE
2012 HAMILTON BROW PATH CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
HOSKINS, ANGELA M
14 LAUREL LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
HOULK, WILLIAM LEBRON
4105 TAFT HIGHWAY SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
HOWARD, KEEOSHA BRIYUNNA
2231 E 25TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency:
ASSAULT
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
---
JENKINS, CHRISTOPHER SHANE
1020 LONG HOLLOW ROAD CHICKAMAUGA, 30707
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
JONES, JANAY LAMEEKA
4790 FOREST WOOD LN HIXSON, 373436195
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
---
JONES, JOSHUA LAMONT
1106 N HAWTHORNE ST CHATTANOOGA, 374063105
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
LEWIS, AARON DEVAUNE
3423 SHALLOWFORD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
BURGLARY
---
LOCKLIN, THEODORE
2406 E 4TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
MALONE, JANARA
1583 PINOAK DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
MARTIN, KEVIN DYLAN
111 MOUNTAIN ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
MAY, STEVE LEVENE
10522 TRACTOR TRAIL SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 62 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION
---
MAY, TAYLOR AUSTIN
135 MOUNTAIN RD SODDY DAISY, 373794615
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
---
MCDANIEL, KAYLA MECHEILL
5512 HONEYSUCKLE DR CHATTANOOGA, 374114002
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
MCGHEE, JERAMY STEFAN
4104 SOUTH TER APT#110 CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
MCNEW, BRIAN SCOTT
6447 COLT LANE HARRISON, 373419530
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
---
MILLER, EDWARD DESHAWN
381 SPARKS ST RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE
---
MILLER, KAWANDA DONSHAE
3916 JUNIPER ST CHATTANOOGA, 37422
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPEN
---
MINTON, PATRICIA KAY
Homeless Chattanooga, 373214246
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
---
MORRISON, CATHY BYINGTON
9221 BIRCHWOOD PIKE HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
MURR, BRODY LYNN
8191 RICHLAND DRIVE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
---
MYRICKS, CORDARO DARNELL
2407 N CHAMBERLAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
---
PEREZ, SALVADOR
301 STENICIL ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 30741
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
PRICE, JADEN MALIK
8708 IGOU GAP ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT ON POLICE
UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPON
EVADING ARREST
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
RITZ, CHARLES WILLIAM
HOMELESS CHATT, 37403
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
RUSSELL, ALONZO DEWAYNE
8809 LAKE CREST CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
SCOTT, TYREE DEONTA
1105 E 13 STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CUSTODIAL INTERFERENCE
---
WHITE, AMANDA ROSE
1880 COLBERT HOLLOW RD ROCK SPRING, 30739
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) (UN
THEFT OF PROPERTY (OVER 2500)
---
WILKEY, ALFRED VERNON
330 MAPLE ST SODDY DAISY, 373795100
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency:
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
YOUNCE, TONYA RANA
3451 HARRIS LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
EVADING ARREST
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY