Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Friday, June 11, 2021

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ANGEL, S MARTINEZ CARRILLO 
4900 WOODLANDS CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
BAUGH, CODY SEBASTIEN 
3755 PILOT PT CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
BELL, KRISTINA RENEE 
3003 Addison Rd Chattanooga, 374061523 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FAILURE TO APPEAR
CHILD RESTRAINT LAW VIOLATION
RECKLESS DRIVING
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
BOND, WILLIAM THOMAS 
755 DURKEE ROAD SE CLEVELAND, 37323 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
---
BURRISS, DONALD RAY 
4040 MOUNTAIN CREEK ROAD RED BANK, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY-OVER 1000
FORGERY
CRIMINAL SIMULATION
---
BUTLER, KARLOS DEWAYNE 
2012 MILNE ST CHATTANOOGA, 374064225 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall
FEDERAL
---
CARDENAS, KEVEN IVAN 
8108 GLADYS LANE CHATTNAOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
CARVER, MARCUS DARREN 
159 COFFOY RD CLEAVELAND, 37323 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
SPEEDING
---
CLOUD, MICHAEL RAY 
265 PRINCE RD TRENTON, 30752 
Age at Arrest: 61 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
COOPER, DAN EDWARD 
3543 DODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
ASSAULT
---
DAWSON, CHRISTA MARIE 
2335 JENKINS RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
DOUGLAS, CHARLES EDWARD 
7604 STANDIFER GAP RD #1403 CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
SUSPENDED LICENSE (NONRESIDENT)
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
---
EDWARDS, JUSTUS CAIN 
4719 TOMAHAWK TRL CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
---
FLIPPEN, PAYTON BARKSDALE 
7111 LESLIE DELL LN CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
---
FOSSIS, ERIC LEBRON 
1107 GROVE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
---
GARNER, LEBRON NMN 
822 MCCALLIE AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
---
GONZALEZ-MENDEZ, WUILDER EDVIN 
3906 CALHOUN AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
---
GOTHARD, WILLIAM EDWARD 
200 WALKER TOWN RD DAYTON, 37321 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
HAROUFF, JACOB ALAN 
1615 COWART ST, APT 112 CHATTANOOGA, 37408 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
INDECENT EXPOSURE
THEFT OF SERVICES
---
HAZELRAY, TORRENCE DEVALE 
26 W 51ST ST CHATTANOOGA, 374102201 
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
HENDERSON, JAMES ALBERT 
727 E 11TH ST Chattanooga, 374033104 
Age at Arrest: 68 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
---
HOLIFIELD, TABITHA MARIE 
2012 HAMILTON BROW PATH CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
HOSKINS, ANGELA M 
14 LAUREL LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
HOULK, WILLIAM LEBRON 
4105 TAFT HIGHWAY SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
HOWARD, KEEOSHA BRIYUNNA 
2231 E 25TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: 
ASSAULT
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
---
JENKINS, CHRISTOPHER SHANE 
1020 LONG HOLLOW ROAD CHICKAMAUGA, 30707 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
JONES, JANAY LAMEEKA 
4790 FOREST WOOD LN HIXSON, 373436195 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
---
JONES, JOSHUA LAMONT 
1106 N HAWTHORNE ST CHATTANOOGA, 374063105 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
LEWIS, AARON DEVAUNE 
3423 SHALLOWFORD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
BURGLARY
---
LOCKLIN, THEODORE 
2406 E 4TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
MALONE, JANARA 
1583 PINOAK DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
MARTIN, KEVIN DYLAN 
111 MOUNTAIN ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
MAY, STEVE LEVENE 
10522 TRACTOR TRAIL SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 62 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION
---
MAY, TAYLOR AUSTIN 
135 MOUNTAIN RD SODDY DAISY, 373794615 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
---
MCDANIEL, KAYLA MECHEILL 
5512 HONEYSUCKLE DR CHATTANOOGA, 374114002 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
MCGHEE, JERAMY STEFAN 
4104 SOUTH TER APT#110 CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
MCNEW, BRIAN SCOTT 
6447 COLT LANE HARRISON, 373419530 
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
---
MILLER, EDWARD DESHAWN 
381 SPARKS ST RINGGOLD, 30736 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE
---
MILLER, KAWANDA DONSHAE 
3916 JUNIPER ST CHATTANOOGA, 37422 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPEN
---
MINTON, PATRICIA KAY 
Homeless Chattanooga, 373214246 
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
---
MORRISON, CATHY BYINGTON 
9221 BIRCHWOOD PIKE HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
MURR, BRODY LYNN 
8191 RICHLAND DRIVE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
---
MYRICKS, CORDARO DARNELL 
2407 N CHAMBERLAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
---
PEREZ, SALVADOR 
301 STENICIL ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
PRICE, JADEN MALIK 
8708 IGOU GAP ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT ON POLICE
UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPON
EVADING ARREST
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
RITZ, CHARLES WILLIAM 
HOMELESS CHATT, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
RUSSELL, ALONZO DEWAYNE 
8809 LAKE CREST CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
SCOTT, TYREE DEONTA 
1105 E 13 STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CUSTODIAL INTERFERENCE
---
WHITE, AMANDA ROSE 
1880 COLBERT HOLLOW RD ROCK SPRING, 30739 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) (UN
THEFT OF PROPERTY (OVER 2500)
---
WILKEY, ALFRED VERNON 
330 MAPLE ST SODDY DAISY, 373795100 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: 
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
YOUNCE, TONYA RANA 
3451 HARRIS LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
EVADING ARREST
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY


