Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ANGEL, S MARTINEZ CARRILLO

4900 WOODLANDS CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

THEFT OF PROPERTY

---

BAUGH, CODY SEBASTIEN

3755 PILOT PT CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

FAILURE TO APPEAR

---

BELL, KRISTINA RENEE

3003 Addison Rd Chattanooga, 374061523

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

FAILURE TO APPEAR

CHILD RESTRAINT LAW VIOLATION

RECKLESS DRIVING

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

---

BOND, WILLIAM THOMAS

755 DURKEE ROAD SE CLEVELAND, 37323

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

---

BURRISS, DONALD RAY

4040 MOUNTAIN CREEK ROAD RED BANK, 37415

Age at Arrest: 56 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

THEFT OF PROPERTY-OVER 1000

FORGERY

CRIMINAL SIMULATION

---

BUTLER, KARLOS DEWAYNE

2012 MILNE ST CHATTANOOGA, 374064225

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall

FEDERAL

---

CARDENAS, KEVEN IVAN

8108 GLADYS LANE CHATTNAOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

FAILURE TO APPEAR

---

CARVER, MARCUS DARREN

159 COFFOY RD CLEAVELAND, 37323

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

SPEEDING

---

CLOUD, MICHAEL RAY

265 PRINCE RD TRENTON, 30752

Age at Arrest: 61 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

COOPER, DAN EDWARD

3543 DODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

ASSAULT

---

DAWSON, CHRISTA MARIE

2335 JENKINS RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

DOUGLAS, CHARLES EDWARD

7604 STANDIFER GAP RD #1403 CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

SUSPENDED LICENSE (NONRESIDENT)

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

---

EDWARDS, JUSTUS CAIN

4719 TOMAHAWK TRL CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

---

FLIPPEN, PAYTON BARKSDALE

7111 LESLIE DELL LN CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

---

FOSSIS, ERIC LEBRON

1107 GROVE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FAILURE TO APPEAR

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

---

GARNER, LEBRON NMN

822 MCCALLIE AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest: 48 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

---

GONZALEZ-MENDEZ, WUILDER EDVIN

3906 CALHOUN AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

---

GOTHARD, WILLIAM EDWARD

200 WALKER TOWN RD DAYTON, 37321

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

HAROUFF, JACOB ALAN

1615 COWART ST, APT 112 CHATTANOOGA, 37408

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

INDECENT EXPOSURE

THEFT OF SERVICES

---

HAZELRAY, TORRENCE DEVALE

26 W 51ST ST CHATTANOOGA, 374102201

Age at Arrest: 48 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

---

HENDERSON, JAMES ALBERT

727 E 11TH ST Chattanooga, 374033104

Age at Arrest: 68 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

---

HOLIFIELD, TABITHA MARIE

2012 HAMILTON BROW PATH CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

---

HOSKINS, ANGELA M

14 LAUREL LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest: 47 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

---

HOULK, WILLIAM LEBRON

4105 TAFT HIGHWAY SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

HOWARD, KEEOSHA BRIYUNNA

2231 E 25TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency:

ASSAULT

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

---

JENKINS, CHRISTOPHER SHANE

1020 LONG HOLLOW ROAD CHICKAMAUGA, 30707

Age at Arrest: 46 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

JONES, JANAY LAMEEKA

4790 FOREST WOOD LN HIXSON, 373436195

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

---

JONES, JOSHUA LAMONT

1106 N HAWTHORNE ST CHATTANOOGA, 374063105

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

LEWIS, AARON DEVAUNE

3423 SHALLOWFORD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

BURGLARY

---

LOCKLIN, THEODORE

2406 E 4TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 51 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

MALONE, JANARA

1583 PINOAK DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

MARTIN, KEVIN DYLAN

111 MOUNTAIN ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

---

MAY, STEVE LEVENE

10522 TRACTOR TRAIL SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 62 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION

---

MAY, TAYLOR AUSTIN

135 MOUNTAIN RD SODDY DAISY, 373794615

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR

---

MCDANIEL, KAYLA MECHEILL

5512 HONEYSUCKLE DR CHATTANOOGA, 374114002

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

MCGHEE, JERAMY STEFAN

4104 SOUTH TER APT#110 CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FAILURE TO APPEAR

---

MCNEW, BRIAN SCOTT

6447 COLT LANE HARRISON, 373419530

Age at Arrest: 52 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)

---

MILLER, EDWARD DESHAWN

381 SPARKS ST RINGGOLD, 30736

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE

---

MILLER, KAWANDA DONSHAE

3916 JUNIPER ST CHATTANOOGA, 37422

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPEN

---

MINTON, PATRICIA KAY

Homeless Chattanooga, 373214246

Age at Arrest: 51 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

---

MORRISON, CATHY BYINGTON

9221 BIRCHWOOD PIKE HARRISON, 37341

Age at Arrest: 52 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

MURR, BRODY LYNN

8191 RICHLAND DRIVE HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION

---

MYRICKS, CORDARO DARNELL

2407 N CHAMBERLAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY

---

PEREZ, SALVADOR

301 STENICIL ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 30741

Age at Arrest: 60 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

---

PRICE, JADEN MALIK

8708 IGOU GAP ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT ON POLICE

UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPON

EVADING ARREST

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

---

RITZ, CHARLES WILLIAM

HOMELESS CHATT, 37403

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

RUSSELL, ALONZO DEWAYNE

8809 LAKE CREST CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

SCOTT, TYREE DEONTA

1105 E 13 STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

CUSTODIAL INTERFERENCE

---

WHITE, AMANDA ROSE

1880 COLBERT HOLLOW RD ROCK SPRING, 30739

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) (UN

THEFT OF PROPERTY (OVER 2500)

---

WILKEY, ALFRED VERNON

330 MAPLE ST SODDY DAISY, 373795100

Age at Arrest: 46 years old

Arresting Agency:

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

---

YOUNCE, TONYA RANA

3451 HARRIS LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

EVADING ARREST

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY