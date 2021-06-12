34-Year-Old Man Killed In Shooting Early Saturday Morning Outside The Mapco On Brainerd Road

Billy Burson, 34, was shot and killed early Saturday morning outside the Mapco on Brainerd Road.

Chattanooga Police were dispatched to a hold-up alarm at 4711 Brainerd Road at approximately 12:30 a.m.



Officers located Burson suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and secured the scene. Hamilton County EMS responded and pronounced Burson deceased on the scene.



Investigators with the Violent Crimes Unit responded to conduct an investigation and learned that an unknown suspect(s) began firing at Burson, while he was still in his vehicle, and then fled the area.



The incident did not involve a hold up of the Mapco.



Chattanooga Police ask anyone who has information regarding this incident to call the Homicide tip line 423-643-5100 or submit a tip via the CPD Mobile App. You can remain anonymous.