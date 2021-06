Here is the Hamilton County arrest report:

BELL, LORENZO TYRELL

1216 CANBROOK DRIVE HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

BROWN, TANNER J

1132 THUNDER DR SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

---

BURTON, ASHLEY RENEE

78 BROAD STREET FALKVILLE, 35622

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

ALTERING, FALSIFYING OR FORGING EVIDENCES OF TITLE

BURGLARY

THEFT OF PROPERTY-OVER 2500

---

BYRD, RONNIE

4205 GREEN SHANTY ROAD OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 46 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

CONYERS, JADARIUS TERMAINE

7655 AUSTIN DRIVE APT 8 CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)

---

DELASHMITT, BRITTANY DAWN

5012 DELASHMITT ROAD HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

(DISORDERLY CONDUCT)

---

DEVILLE, CHARLIE MICHELLE

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA,

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

THEFT OF PROPERTY

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

---

DYER, TABATHA KAY

9148 INTEGRA PRESERVE COURT APT 102 OOLETWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

FERGUSON, BRADLEY JEROME

HOMELESS ,

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

VANDALISM UNDER $1,000

---

FREEMAN, MESCO KIMJYUATTA

2707 N CHAMBERLAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 45 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

FAILURE TO APPEAR

---

HARMON, DEXTER ALLEN

119 HOLLYBERRY LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

HARTLINE, BILLY JOE

134 CHESNUT ST ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

---

HERNANDEZ CRESPO, MAXIMO R

116 NORTH MOORE ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION

---

IGOU, WILLIAM COOKSTON

6541 STILL MEADOWS LANE HARRISON, 37341

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

---

JONES, ADAM C

1341 ST THOMAS STREET EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

MARTIN, JAWAN B

256 AUTUMN RIDGE CIRCLE APT 4 SPRING CITY, 37381

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

---

MCFALLS, SHAWN GREGORY

19TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37401

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

THEFT OF PROPERTY

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

---

MINCY, JASON OTT

3203 S ORCHARD KNOB AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

PETERSON, BENJAMIN JAMES

1500 E 16TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

---

POOLE, JEREMY

926 AVENUE F DALTON, 30741

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

REED, JOHNNIE LEE

1510 ROBERTSON RD.

HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy Daisy(STALKING)(UNLAWFUL PHOTOGRAPHING IN VIOLATION OF PRIVACY)---RYALS, DENNIS CARLOS916 WHEELER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374064142Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING ORDOMESTIC ASSAULTDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---TEDESCO, CLAUDIA NASRINE300 KEITH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 58 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCRIMINAL IMPERSONATIONVIOL OF PROBATION (CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTION---TURNER, ADRIAN CORNELL1100 GROVE ST CHATTANOOGA, 374023719Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDPOSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONYPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF CRACK COCAINE FOR RESALE---VANMENXEL, PIERRE1730 ICHABOD LN CHATTANOOGA, 374052210Age at Arrest: 63 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE---WILLIAMS, ANTOINE MARKEL2503 DODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---WILLIAMS, TONY CORTEZ3024 NORTH WAY LN CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: East Ridge(EVADING ARREST)(CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II)---WILLIS, MICHAEL C106 HEUER ST SWEETWATER, 37874Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGDISORDERLY CONDUCT---WILSON, JONATHAN B103 CULVER ST. RED BANK, 37415Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATIONDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE