Woman At Community Kitchen Said Man Grabbed Her By Neck, Told Her He Was Going To Rape Her

Mickey Eugene Shurette
Police responded to a forcible fondling on Tuesday at E. 11th Street, and were later called to the Community Kitchen down the road on an assault call. Police met with the staff, who identified the defendant, Mickey Eugene Shurette, 52, who was then detained. Police also spoke to the victim.

She told police she had left the building earlier that evening, and was walking toward her vehicle when she felt something pressed against her neck. She said a man was behind her and put her in a bear hug, and told her “he was gonna rape her ass” and that he had a taser.

She told police that the man ripped her shirt, and while doing so, also grabbed her breast and squeezed it. The victim said she pulled away and swung her bag at him, which is when he ran away. After getting in her car and waiting for a moment, she told police she ran back to the Community Kitchen. She spoke to her supervisor at the kitchen and called the police.

The victim identified Shurette as the man who assaulted her, and transported him to Silverdale Jail. Shurette is being charged with aggravated assault and aggravated sexual battery.


