Man Says He Shouldn't Have Been Drinking So Much After Car Hits Pole, Flips On Its Top; 2 Passengers Taken To Hospital

Police responded to a single-vehicle crash in Alton Park on Saturday night. Officers said they were told a Chevy Malibu had been driving south on Alton Park Boulevard when it drifted to the right and hit a utility pole. Police said the collision caused the vehicle to flip and “come to rest on its top.”

Police spoke to the driver, Tanner Brown, 21, and said they smelled alcohol coming from his person and breath and that his eyes were watery. Police asked Brown what happened, and he said, “I had too much to drink” and that he had a few beers and a few shots of liquor. He said he was uninjured and consented to a field sobriety test.

Police said Brown constantly lost his balance and stopped the test early and said he could not finish due to drinking too much. Police said Brown told them, “This shouldn’t have happened, I shouldn’t have been drinking.”

Police placed Brown in custody and took him to the Silverdale Jail. Police said two passengers were also injured in the crash and had to be taken to Erlanger by ambulance. Brown is charged with aggravated assault and driving under the influence.