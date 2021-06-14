Georgia Reports No New COVID Deaths, 164 New Cases
Monday, June 14, 2021
Georgia state health officials reported on Monday there have been no additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 18,300.
There are 164 new cases, as that total reaches 899,596 confirmed cases of coronavirus.
Hospitalizations are at 64,388, which is an increase of 13 from Sunday.
Here are the numbers by county:
Catoosa County: 5,883 cases, up 1; 65 deaths; 262 hospitalizations
Chattooga County: 2,262 cases, up 1; 67 deaths; 185 hospitalizations, up 1
Dade County: 1,248 cases, down 3; 13 deaths; 62 hospitalizations
Walker County: 6,742 cases, up 4; 82 deaths; 295 hospitalizations, up 1
Whitfield County: 14,989 cases, up 11; 232 deaths; 784 hospitalizations, up 2