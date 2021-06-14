 Monday, June 14, 2021 95.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Georgia Reports No New COVID Deaths, 164 New Cases

Monday, June 14, 2021
Georgia state health officials reported on Monday there have been no additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 18,300.

There are 164 new cases, as that total reaches 899,596 confirmed cases of coronavirus.

Hospitalizations are at 64,388, which is an increase of 13 from Sunday.

Here are the numbers by county:

Catoosa County: 5,883 cases, up 1; 65 deaths; 262 hospitalizations

Chattooga County: 2,262 cases, up 1; 67 deaths; 185 hospitalizations, up 1

Dade County: 1,248 cases, down 3; 13 deaths; 62 hospitalizations

Walker County: 6,742 cases, up 4; 82 deaths; 295 hospitalizations, up 1

Whitfield County: 14,989 cases, up 11; 232 deaths; 784 hospitalizations, up 2

June 14, 2021

Dalton City Administrator Parker Announces Retirement, City Searches For Successor

June 14, 2021

Hamilton County Has 1 More COVID Death And 14 New Cases

June 14, 2021

Dalton City Administrator Jason Parker has announced his intention to retire from the position later this summer and the City of Dalton is searching for his successor. Mr. Parker retires after ... (click for more)

Hamilton County had 14 new coronavirus cases reported Monday, bringing the total to 45,306. There has been one more death from the virus, and the total is at 505 in the county. It is reported ... (click for more)

Dalton City Administrator Jason Parker has announced his intention to retire from the position later this summer and the City of Dalton is searching for his successor. Mr. Parker retires after more than 30 years of service to the city, first at the Dalton Police Department and then City Hall. “When I look back on my career with the city, I’m thankful that I was able to start ... (click for more)

Hamilton County had 14 new coronavirus cases reported Monday, bringing the total to 45,306. There has been one more death from the virus, and the total is at 505 in the county. It is reported to be a white male, age 81 or older. The number of those who have recovered from coronavirus in Hamilton County is 44,662, which is 99 percent, and there are 139 active cases. There are ... (click for more)

Opinion

In The Twilight Zone At The School Board

I have a friend who used to say, “I have been to two World’s Fairs and a hog calling contest and I have never seen the beat.” That is exactly the feeling I had after last month’s four-hour marathon School Board meeting. I have been attending school board meetings for the last 20 years and I have never seen another one quite like it. This meeting had it all. For the first time ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: 'Survivor' Speaks Here

It’s one thing to tell a loudmouth in Texas he’s “all hat and no cattle.” And it’s altogether another to ask some fellow in an Abilene beer hall “where do you let you wife graze?” Throughout the history of the Lone Star State, there have been many gun fights, differences settled at the OK Corral or The Alamo, but the most heinous scoundrel of all is one who’ll kill another man’s ... (click for more)

Sports

Dan Fleser: "Bones" Sewell Has Been Plenty Sturdy For Omaha-Headed Vols

Tony Vitello took the time to watch Tennessee’s baseball players celebrate after Sunday’s 15-6 victory over LSU. The joyous scrum that ensued after the Vols’ earned their spot in the College World Series was a sight to behold for a program that hadn’t enjoyed such a moment in 16 years. Vitello, UT’s coach, reported that everyone made it out of the pile-up unscathed. He was ... (click for more)

Tennessee Homers Its Way To College World Series

The Tennessee Vols are on their way to Omaha after homers flew out of the Lindsey Nelson Stadium on Sunday afternoon. The Vols bashed LSU 15-6 to win the Super Regional in two games. Tennessee built a nine-run cushion before Tre Morgan and Brody Drost hit two-run bombs to cut the lead to 11-6 in the seventh. But the Vols kept on scoring before an adoring crowd in Knoxville. ... (click for more)


