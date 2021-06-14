Hamilton County Has 1 More COVID Death And 14 New Cases

Hamilton County had 14 new coronavirus cases reported Monday, bringing the total to 45,306. There has been one more death from the virus, and the total is at 505 in the county. It is reported to be a white male, age 81 or older.

The number of those who have recovered from coronavirus in Hamilton County is 44,662, which is 99 percent, and there are 139 active cases.

There are 27 patients hospitalized and 10 in Intensive Care Units. One more is hospitalized with suspected COVID. There are seven Hamilton County inpatients.