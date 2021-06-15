Blackburn, Colleagues Introduce Constitutional Amendment To Prohibit Burning The American Flag

On Flag Day, Senator Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.) joined Senators Steve Daines (R-Mont.), Mike Crapo (R-Idaho), Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) and Kevin Cramer (R-N.D.) in reintroducing a constitutional amendment to prohibit the physical desecration of the American flag.

Senator Blackburn said, “Burning the flag is a direct affront to the values of our democratic republic.

“In Tennessee, we know all too well that the Stars and Stripes represent more than just patriotism; the flag is an unwavering beacon of valor, vigilance, and justice. This proposed constitutional amendment will ensure that these sacred ideals are preserved.”



