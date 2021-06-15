Blackburn, Colleagues Introduce Constitutional Amendment To Prohibit Burning The American Flag

 Tuesday, June 15, 2021 77.0°F   a few clouds   A Few Clouds

On Flag Day, Senator Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.) joined Senators Steve Daines (R-Mont.), Mike Crapo (R-Idaho), Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) and Kevin Cramer (R-N.D.) in reintroducing a constitutional amendment to prohibit the physical desecration of the American flag. 

 

Senator Blackburn said, “Burning the flag is a direct affront to the values of our democratic republic.

 

“In Tennessee, we know all too well that the Stars and Stripes represent more than just patriotism; the flag is an unwavering beacon of valor, vigilance, and justice.

This proposed constitutional amendment will ensure that these sacred ideals are preserved.”



SSOs Cannot Come Close To Filling The Shoes Of SROs

Roy Exum: I Pledge Allegiance…

Amlung's Accuracy Leads To First Round Lead At Choo Choo Invitational

Dan Fleser: "Bones" Sewell Has Been Plenty Sturdy For Omaha-Bound Vols

