Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ACUFF, TONY DION

604 SHANNON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

---

ALEXANDER, SHANA LASHELLE

413 LONG VIEW DR ROSSVILL, 30707

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency:

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

BRESLER, TAMMY FAYE

906 BELMEADE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 53 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

---

BROOME, TERRI NICOLE

2800 E 43RD ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

BRUMMITT, KEVIN JAMES

1210 JOHN ROSS RD EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

BRYANT, NICOLAS MAURICE

2308 24TH AVE N NASHVILLE, 37208

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

---

BRYANT, SCOTTIE D

7958 COTTONPORT RD DAYTON, 37321

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

---

BURTON, DANIEL LEE

8203 MIODDLE VALLEY ROAD HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FALSE REPORT)

---

COLEMAN, TORI LASHAUM

809 CHICKAMAUGA AVE ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY

---

COLLINS, DAISHUAN LERRUN

1009 N HICKORY ST CHATTANOOGA, 374063112

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR

---

DELVALLE, JULIUS DON

7356 LEE HWY CHATTANOOGA, 374211462

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

FORSTER, APRIL N

267 CAROL DRIVE RINGOLD, 30736

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

FRANCIS, AMANDA ELIZABETH

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374053356

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

FAILURE TO APPEAR

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

---

FRICK, ANDREW LEWIS

7724 MORGAN ESTATES ROAD OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

---

FROST, KEVIN DEWAYNE

279 LITTLE STREET ROSSVILE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

HARASSMENT

---

HITCHCOCK, COURTNEY L

12812 BLAKESLEE DR SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

---

LANIER, RODNEY EUGENE

4464 PALOMINO DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37343

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

---

LEE, NIKOLAS V

805 MOSS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

MITCHELL, RICKY LOMANTE

1913 FOUST ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

---

NUNEZ-DELGADO, DAVID WILLIAMS

11372 APISON PIKE APISON, 37302

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

PARKER, LINDA FAYE

3305 E 39TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 56 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

PHILLIPS, DONNIE LEE

620 COOLEY RD WILDWOOD, 30757

Age at Arrest: 69 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

RAKESTRAW, JOSHUA DATON

255 LAINER STREET HARRISON, 37419

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)

---

ROUNSAVILLE, COREY LAVAR

727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

SAMUEL, RONALD EUGENE

1309 GADD RD HIXSON, 37394

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

---

SANDERSON, DAVID MITCHELL

727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest: 48 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

---

SPIVEY, PAULA MICHELLE

7409 HARPER ROAD HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

REGISTRATION REQUIRED IN 30 DAYS

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

---

WEST, HOPE D

727 E 11TH ST Chattanooga, 374033104

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DISORDERLY CONDUCT





