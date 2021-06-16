Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
ACUFF, TONY DION
604 SHANNON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
---
ALEXANDER, SHANA LASHELLE
413 LONG VIEW DR ROSSVILL, 30707
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency:
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
BRESLER, TAMMY FAYE
906 BELMEADE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
---
BROOME, TERRI NICOLE
2800 E 43RD ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
BRUMMITT, KEVIN JAMES
1210 JOHN ROSS RD EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
BRYANT, NICOLAS MAURICE
2308 24TH AVE N NASHVILLE, 37208
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
---
BRYANT, SCOTTIE D
7958 COTTONPORT RD DAYTON, 37321
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
---
BURTON, DANIEL LEE
8203 MIODDLE VALLEY ROAD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FALSE REPORT)
---
COLEMAN, TORI LASHAUM
809 CHICKAMAUGA AVE ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
COLLINS, DAISHUAN LERRUN
1009 N HICKORY ST CHATTANOOGA, 374063112
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
---
DELVALLE, JULIUS DON
7356 LEE HWY CHATTANOOGA, 374211462
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
FORSTER, APRIL N
267 CAROL DRIVE RINGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
FRANCIS, AMANDA ELIZABETH
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374053356
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FAILURE TO APPEAR
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
---
FRICK, ANDREW LEWIS
7724 MORGAN ESTATES ROAD OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
FROST, KEVIN DEWAYNE
279 LITTLE STREET ROSSVILE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
HARASSMENT
---
HITCHCOCK, COURTNEY L
12812 BLAKESLEE DR SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
---
LANIER, RODNEY EUGENE
4464 PALOMINO DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37343
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
---
LEE, NIKOLAS V
805 MOSS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
MITCHELL, RICKY LOMANTE
1913 FOUST ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
---
NUNEZ-DELGADO, DAVID WILLIAMS
11372 APISON PIKE APISON, 37302
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
PARKER, LINDA FAYE
3305 E 39TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
PHILLIPS, DONNIE LEE
620 COOLEY RD WILDWOOD, 30757
Age at Arrest: 69 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
RAKESTRAW, JOSHUA DATON
255 LAINER STREET HARRISON, 37419
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
---
ROUNSAVILLE, COREY LAVAR
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
SAMUEL, RONALD EUGENE
1309 GADD RD HIXSON, 37394
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
SANDERSON, DAVID MITCHELL
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
SPIVEY, PAULA MICHELLE
7409 HARPER ROAD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION REQUIRED IN 30 DAYS
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
WEST, HOPE D
727 E 11TH ST Chattanooga, 374033104
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DISORDERLY CONDUCT