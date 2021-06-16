 Wednesday, June 16, 2021 Weather

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Wednesday, June 16, 2021

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ACUFF, TONY DION 
604 SHANNON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
---
ALEXANDER, SHANA LASHELLE 
413 LONG VIEW DR ROSSVILL, 30707 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: 
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
BRESLER, TAMMY FAYE 
906 BELMEADE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
---
BROOME, TERRI NICOLE 
2800 E 43RD ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
BRUMMITT, KEVIN JAMES 
1210 JOHN ROSS RD EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
BRYANT, NICOLAS MAURICE 
2308 24TH AVE N NASHVILLE, 37208 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
---
BRYANT, SCOTTIE D 
7958 COTTONPORT RD DAYTON, 37321 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
---
BURTON, DANIEL LEE 
8203 MIODDLE VALLEY ROAD HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FALSE REPORT)
---
COLEMAN, TORI LASHAUM 
809 CHICKAMAUGA AVE ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
COLLINS, DAISHUAN LERRUN 
1009 N HICKORY ST CHATTANOOGA, 374063112 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
---
DELVALLE, JULIUS DON 
7356 LEE HWY CHATTANOOGA, 374211462 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
FORSTER, APRIL N 
267 CAROL DRIVE RINGOLD, 30736 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
FRANCIS, AMANDA ELIZABETH 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374053356 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FAILURE TO APPEAR
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
---
FRICK, ANDREW LEWIS 
7724 MORGAN ESTATES ROAD OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
FROST, KEVIN DEWAYNE 
279 LITTLE STREET ROSSVILE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
HARASSMENT
---
HITCHCOCK, COURTNEY L 
12812 BLAKESLEE DR SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
---
LANIER, RODNEY EUGENE 
4464 PALOMINO DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
---
LEE, NIKOLAS V 
805 MOSS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
MITCHELL, RICKY LOMANTE 
1913 FOUST ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
---
NUNEZ-DELGADO, DAVID WILLIAMS 
11372 APISON PIKE APISON, 37302 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
PARKER, LINDA FAYE 
3305 E 39TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
PHILLIPS, DONNIE LEE 
620 COOLEY RD WILDWOOD, 30757 
Age at Arrest: 69 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
RAKESTRAW, JOSHUA DATON 
255 LAINER STREET HARRISON, 37419 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
---
ROUNSAVILLE, COREY LAVAR 
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
SAMUEL, RONALD EUGENE 
1309 GADD RD HIXSON, 37394 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
SANDERSON, DAVID MITCHELL 
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
SPIVEY, PAULA MICHELLE 
7409 HARPER ROAD HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION REQUIRED IN 30 DAYS
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
WEST, HOPE D 
727 E 11TH ST Chattanooga, 374033104 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DISORDERLY CONDUCT



