AUDIO: County Commission Meeting 6/16/21

Your browser does not support the HTML5 audio element.
June 16, 2021
A Chattanooga man has been sentenced to 57 months imprisonment followed by three years of supervised release for being a felon selling guns.
Clinton Paul Wilborn, 47, appeared before Judge ... (click for more)
Hamilton County had 22 new coronavirus cases reported Wednesday, bringing the total to 45,338.
There have been no more deaths from the virus, and the total is at 505 in the county.
The ... (click for more)
Georgia state health officials reported on Wednesday there have been 42 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 18,348.
There are 351 new cases, as that total reaches ... (click for more)
A Chattanooga man has been sentenced to 57 months imprisonment followed by three years of supervised release for being a felon selling guns.
Clinton Paul Wilborn, 47, appeared before Judge Curtis L. Collier.
Wilborn earlier pleaded guilty to an indictment charging him with one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition.
In April 2019, investigators ... (click for more)
Hamilton County had 22 new coronavirus cases reported Wednesday, bringing the total to 45,338.
There have been no more deaths from the virus, and the total is at 505 in the county.
The number of those who have recovered from coronavirus in Hamilton County is 44,695, which is 99 percent, and there are 138 active cases.
There are 21 patients hospitalized and 10 in Intensive ... (click for more)
Say no to Hamilton County Planning Commission's recommendation on smaller lot sizes.
There are good reasons to maintain the lot sizes in Hamilton County to the current standards and they outweigh the reasons for it.
Builders claim it will make new homes more affordable, but I seriously doubt that. The builders and developers proposals are to create more buildable lots so they ... (click for more)
If the Town of Lookout Mountain had not displayed long rows of American flags on both sides of Scenic Highway, the fact Monday was a national holiday would have escaped me. And this from a kid that began every day at the mountain’s elementary school by standing – with my classmates beside our desks -- and saying with reverence, “I pledge allegiance to the flag of the United States ... (click for more)
Ronald Acuna being a MVP candidate isn’t exactly a new concept. Had he not lost some 15 games because of injury from last season, he most-likely would have been a finalist for the award alongside teammate Freddie Freeman. This year, he has been arguably the most exciting player in the sport. Acuna was on-fire to start the season and has slightly tapered off average-wise, but has ... (click for more)
Ryan Marter and Spencer Provow are tied for the lead at 8-under entering Wednesday’s final round of the Chattanooga Choo Choo Invitational, but 17 other golfers lurk within five shots.
The congested leaderboard was a byproduct of more challenging conditions at Council Fire Golf Club. After 40 golfers bettered par on the opening day, Tuesday’s second round produced a different ... (click for more)