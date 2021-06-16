County, Schools Say Goal Within Reach Of Having Officer At All 77 County Schools

 Wednesday, June 16, 2021 84.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

County and county school officials decided Wednesday that the goal of having an officer in each of the 77 county schools can be attained.

Sheriff Jim Hammond said he can supply 32 School Resource Officers and will work to exceed that number. Those will cover the high schools and middle schools.

School officials said they have hired 19 School Safety Officers and are optimistic they could hire more if funding came available. The amount needed was listed at $1.9 million. 

County Mayor Jim Coppinger said the county sales tax came in $1.5 million higher than expected for the past month. He affirmed that if the schools can hire the needed additional safety officers that the county would come up with the additional money with a budget amendment.

School Resource Officers have extensive training and work to mentor students in addition to other duties.

School Safety Officers were described as "security guards" who carry a weapon.

Sheriff Hammond said SROs are preferable, but he said SSOs would also be effective in providing campus safety. He said he would not be able to come up with a full complement of 77 SROs and that the SSOs could fill in the gap. He said, "I think you have to have the hybrid system at the end of the day."

Justin Robertson, county school chief operating officer, said the school system initially hired 10 SSOs, then began hiring for nine more based on funds being released by the Sheriff's Office. He said the nine have been hired, and several more on ready to come on board pending funding.

He said, "It will probably take us into the fall or early winter" to have enough hired to cover every county school.

Sheriff Hammond said the city had been supplying funds for an officer at Brainerd and Howard high schools, but he said there had been no indication from the new administration that this funding would continue.

Mr. Robertson said the schools earlier spent millions of dollars to "harden" the campuses so that there would be very limited access to the schools while students are present. 


Felon Who Was Selling Guns At Highway 58 Store Gets 57 Months In Federal Prison

Hamilton County Has No New COVID Deaths, 22 More Cases

A Chattanooga man has been sentenced to 57 months imprisonment followed by three years of supervised release for being a felon selling guns. Clinton Paul Wilborn, 47, appeared before Judge ... (click for more)

Hamilton County had 22 new coronavirus cases reported Wednesday, bringing the total to 45,338. There have been no more deaths from the virus, and the total is at 505 in the county. The ... (click for more)

Georgia state health officials reported on Wednesday there have been 42 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 18,348. There are 351 new cases, as that total reaches ... (click for more)



Felon Who Was Selling Guns At Highway 58 Store Gets 57 Months In Federal Prison

A Chattanooga man has been sentenced to 57 months imprisonment followed by three years of supervised release for being a felon selling guns. Clinton Paul Wilborn, 47, appeared before Judge Curtis L. Collier. Wilborn earlier pleaded guilty to an indictment charging him with one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition. In April 2019, investigators ... (click for more)

Hamilton County Has No New COVID Deaths, 22 More Cases

Hamilton County had 22 new coronavirus cases reported Wednesday, bringing the total to 45,338. There have been no more deaths from the virus, and the total is at 505 in the county. The number of those who have recovered from coronavirus in Hamilton County is 44,695, which is 99 percent, and there are 138 active cases. There are 21 patients hospitalized and 10 in Intensive ... (click for more)

Opinion

Say No To Smaller Lots - And Response

Say no to Hamilton County Planning Commission's recommendation on smaller lot sizes. There are good reasons to maintain the lot sizes in Hamilton County to the current standards and they outweigh the reasons for it. Builders claim it will make new homes more affordable, but I seriously doubt that. The builders and developers proposals are to create more buildable lots so they ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: I Pledge Allegiance…

If the Town of Lookout Mountain had not displayed long rows of American flags on both sides of Scenic Highway, the fact Monday was a national holiday would have escaped me. And this from a kid that began every day at the mountain’s elementary school by standing – with my classmates beside our desks -- and saying with reverence, “I pledge allegiance to the flag of the United States ... (click for more)

Sports

Joseph Dycus: NL MVP Race Comes Down to Three Candidates

Ronald Acuna being a MVP candidate isn’t exactly a new concept. Had he not lost some 15 games because of injury from last season, he most-likely would have been a finalist for the award alongside teammate Freddie Freeman. This year, he has been arguably the most exciting player in the sport. Acuna was on-fire to start the season and has slightly tapered off average-wise, but has ... (click for more)

Marter, Provow Atop Crowded Choo Choo Leaderboard Entering Final Round

Ryan Marter and Spencer Provow are tied for the lead at 8-under entering Wednesday’s final round of the Chattanooga Choo Choo Invitational, but 17 other golfers lurk within five shots. The congested leaderboard was a byproduct of more challenging conditions at Council Fire Golf Club. After 40 golfers bettered par on the opening day, Tuesday’s second round produced a different ... (click for more)


