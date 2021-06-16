City Council Members Get New Assignments

City Council members have been given their committee assignments by Chairman Chip Henderson.
In keeping with the new administration, there are some new titles.
Demetrus Coonrod - Economic Development
Isiah Hester - Parks and Public Works
Raquetta Dotley - Equity and Community Development
Jenny Hill - Education and Innovation
Darrin Ledford - Planning and Zoning
Carol Berz - Budget and Finance
Anthony Byrd - Public Safety
Ken Smith - Legislative
Previous committees were:
Budget and Finance
Economic and Community Development
Human Resources
Planning and Zoning
Public Safety
Public Works and Transportation
Youth and Family Development