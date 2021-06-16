Georgia Has 42 More Coronavirus Deaths, 351 New Cases
Wednesday, June 16, 2021
Georgia state health officials reported on Wednesday there have been 42 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 18,348.
There are 351 new cases, as that total reaches 900,067 confirmed cases of coronavirus.
Hospitalizations are at 64,482, which is an increase of 51 from Tuesday.
Here are the numbers by county:
Catoosa County: 5,879 cases, up 3; 66 deaths; 264 hospitalizations, up 1
Chattooga County: 2,260 cases, down 1; 67 deaths; 185 hospitalizations
Dade County: 1,243 cases, down 2; 13 deaths; 62 hospitalizations
Walker County: 6,738 cases, down 1; 82 deaths; 295 hospitalizations
Whitfield County: 15,000 cases, up 4; 233 deaths, up 1; 783 hospitalizations, up 1