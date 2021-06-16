 Wednesday, June 16, 2021 79.0°F   a few clouds   A Few Clouds

Taylor Evans, 30, Arrested For Burglary In Bradley County

Wednesday, June 16, 2021
Taylor Evans
Taylor Evans

BCSO Property Crimes detectives have taken Taylor Evans, 30, into custody on charges related to a burglary in the Pleasant Grove Community.

 

On June 7, 2021, the BSCO responded to a burglary in the Pleasant Grove Community. The victim advised she walked into her garage and found a male inside. When she looked outside she saw his vehicle connected to her trailer and multiple tools from her outbuilding on the trailer. The suspect that was in the garage ran outside and another male who was with him then unhooked the trailer and fled the scene.

When the victim's husband arrived, he was able to advise deputies of multiple tools that were stolen from the outbuilding.

 

During the investigation detectives were able to identify Taylor Evans as a suspect and most of the stolen property was located in Chattanooga. On June 11, Taylor Evans was taken into custody by the Collegedale Police Department and Bradley County investigators and booked at the Bradley County Jail for aggravated burglary, burglary, and theft over $1,000.


June 16, 2021

Man Who Was Shot In Home Invasion Is Arrested Himself After He Asks Return Of Gun, $13,845 Cash, Cellphone; Does Not Ask To Get Pound Of Marijuana Back

June 16, 2021

Grand Jury No Bills And True Bills

June 16, 2021

A man who was shot in a home invasion last October has been arrested himself after he filed a motion demanding the return of his gun, $13,845 in cash and cell phone found during the investigation. ... (click for more)

Here are the No Bills and True Bills from the Hamilton County Grand Jury: No Bills: 1 MATTHEWS, KENNETH DEWAYNE DOMESTIC ASSAULT 06/16/2021 1 WALKER, CHRISTOPHER LEBRON POSSESSION ... (click for more)

Man Who Was Shot In Home Invasion Is Arrested Himself After He Asks Return Of Gun, $13,845 Cash, Cellphone; Does Not Ask To Get Pound Of Marijuana Back

A man who was shot in a home invasion last October has been arrested himself after he filed a motion demanding the return of his gun, $13,845 in cash and cell phone found during the investigation. He did not seek the return of his pound of marijuana. Jazon Hayes, 25, is charged with possession of a controlled substance for resale and possession of a firearm during a felony. ... (click for more)

Grand Jury No Bills And True Bills

Here are the No Bills and True Bills from the Hamilton County Grand Jury: No Bills: 1 MATTHEWS, KENNETH DEWAYNE DOMESTIC ASSAULT 06/16/2021 1 WALKER, CHRISTOPHER LEBRON POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE 06/16/2021 True Bills: 311612 1 LAFERRY, ZACHERY DAVID CRIMINAL SIMULATION 06/16/2021 311611 1 AUTRY, CLAY PATRICK CRIMINAL SIMULATION 06/16/2021 311613 1 AUTRY, ... (click for more)

Opinion

Say No To Smaller Lots - And Response (2)

Say no to Hamilton County Planning Commission's recommendation on smaller lot sizes. There are good reasons to maintain the lot sizes in Hamilton County to the current standards and they outweigh the reasons for it. Builders claim it will make new homes more affordable, but I seriously doubt that. The builders and developers proposals are to create more buildable lots so they ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: I Pledge Allegiance…

If the Town of Lookout Mountain had not displayed long rows of American flags on both sides of Scenic Highway, the fact Monday was a national holiday would have escaped me. And this from a kid that began every day at the mountain’s elementary school by standing – with my classmates beside our desks -- and saying with reverence, “I pledge allegiance to the flag of the United States ... (click for more)

Sports

5 Vols Named To ABCA/Rawlings All-Region Teams

The Tennessee baseball program had five players earn ABCA/Rawlings Southeast All-Region honors, as voted on by members of the American Baseball Coaches Association and released by the organization on Wednesday. Junior right-handed pitcher Chad Dallas , junior third baseman Jake Rucker and senior shortstop Liam Spence were named First Team Southeast All-Region, while junior ... (click for more)

Joseph Dycus: NL MVP Race Comes Down to Three Candidates

Ronald Acuna being a MVP candidate isn’t exactly a new concept. Had he not lost some 15 games because of injury from last season, he most-likely would have been a finalist for the award alongside teammate Freddie Freeman. This year, he has been arguably the most exciting player in the sport. Acuna was on-fire to start the season and has slightly tapered off average-wise, but has ... (click for more)


