Taylor Evans, 30, Arrested For Burglary In Bradley County

BCSO Property Crimes detectives have taken Taylor Evans, 30, into custody on charges related to a burglary in the Pleasant Grove Community.

On June 7, 2021, the BSCO responded to a burglary in the Pleasant Grove Community. The victim advised she walked into her garage and found a male inside. When she looked outside she saw his vehicle connected to her trailer and multiple tools from her outbuilding on the trailer. The suspect that was in the garage ran outside and another male who was with him then unhooked the trailer and fled the scene.

When the victim's husband arrived, he was able to advise deputies of multiple tools that were stolen from the outbuilding.

During the investigation detectives were able to identify Taylor Evans as a suspect and most of the stolen property was located in Chattanooga. On June 11, Taylor Evans was taken into custody by the Collegedale Police Department and Bradley County investigators and booked at the Bradley County Jail for aggravated burglary, burglary, and theft over $1,000.