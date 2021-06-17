Walker County Plans To Put Moratorium On Large Poultry Operations

Walker County, Ga., officials are planning to put a moratorium on large new poultry operations in the county.

A resolution says the concept of a "mega poultry house" is relatively new.

It says, "Often these are designated as industrial type feeding operations that may be as large as 66 feet wide and 600 feet long and hold up to 65,000 birds each."



The resolutions says, "They are not consistent with the family farm operations that have been common in Walker County."

It says they contribute to high nutrient loading on creeks, streams and rivers.

The county said a number of poultry operators are looking for sites in Northwest Georgia "with no existing potable water available."

Officials said they need time to draft ordinances dealing with the issue.