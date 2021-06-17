 Thursday, June 17, 2021 79.0°F   a few clouds   A Few Clouds

Hagerty, Blackburn, And Fleischmann Request Briefing From HHS After Reports Of Abuse And A Missing Child At A Facility In Chattanooga

Thursday, June 17, 2021

Senators Bill Hagerty, and Marsha Blackburn, and Rep. Chuck Fleischmann on Thursday sent a letter to Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra requesting a briefing to discuss the department’s management of unaccompanied alien children (UACs) in federal custody and efforts to ensure their well-being.

The letter comes after reports that a 16-year-old boy went missing on Monday from a Chattanooga facility housing UACs in the custody of HHS, as well as Wednesday’s news that this specific facility is under state and federal investigation based upon recent abuse allegations by a child in custody.

“This allegation of abuse and the missing child individually raise urgent questions that demand immediate answers regarding the steps HHS is taking to ensure the safety and well-being of UACs in this Chattanooga facility,” Senators Hagerty, Blackburn, and Rep.

Fleischmann wrote.

In May, the three sent a letter to the HHS and Department of Homeland Security Secretaries requesting transparency after reports that the Biden Administration had been transporting illegal unaccompanied minors to Tennessee. The Biden Administration has not responded to the letter.

Last month, the Tennessee lawmakers also introduced the Migrant Resettlement Transparency Act, which requires the HHS Secretary and DHS Secretary to consult in advance with state and local officials of impacted jurisdictions regarding federally administered or funded migrant resettlement. It also requires the Administration to submit to Congress and governors a monthly, state-specific report regarding the resettlement, transportation, or relocation of illegal aliens.

A copy of the letter sent on Thursday can be found below:

Dear Secretary Becerra,

We write regarding today’s report that a 16-year-old boy went missing on June 14 from a Chattanooga facility housing unaccompanied alien children (UACs) in the custody of the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), as well as yesterday’s statement by the Tennessee Commissioner of Children’s Services that this facility, which is managed by the Georgia-based Baptiste Group, is under state and federal investigation based upon recent child abuse allegations by a child at the facility.

This allegation of abuse and the missing child individually raise urgent questions that demand immediate answers regarding the steps HHS is taking to ensure the safety and well-being of UACs in this Chattanooga facility. More generally, given the large number of UACs being placed in HHS custody in the interior of the United States due to the ongoing border crisis, we request a briefing to discuss your Department’s management of UACs in federal custody throughout the United States and efforts to ensure their well-being. 

We have requested transparency regarding these matters for several weeks, including through aMay 20 letter, as well as the introduction of the Migrant Resettlement Transparency Act, which would require that the Secretaries of Health and Human Services and Homeland Security consult with governors and mayors in affected jurisdictions regarding resettlement of non-detained illegal aliens and submit a monthly state-specific report regarding such resettlement efforts. 

This new information only underscores the need for such transparency. Thank you for your prompt attention to this letter and these questions, and we look forward receiving your answers as soon as possible.



June 17, 2021

Rezoning Request Filed For Affordable Housing Project Near Ridgeland High School

A rezoning request has been filed for an affordable housing project just south of Ridgeland High School on Happy Valley Road. There would be 250 housing units in 10 3-story building with a community building also included. Units would range from 650 studio units to 1,375 three-bedroom units. The property is to include "high-end amenities" such as an outdoor pool, gym, playground, ... (click for more)

Walker County Plans To Put Moratorium On Large Poultry Operations

Walker County, Ga., officials are planning to put a moratorium on large new poultry operations in the county. A resolution says the concept of a "mega poultry house" is relatively new. It says, "Often these are designated as industrial type feeding operations that may be as large as 66 feet wide and 600 feet long and hold up to 65,000 birds each." The resolutions says, ... (click for more)

Historic Zoning Commission Works For The Developer, Not The Community

As a St. Elmo property owner for many years, I have followed the success of the community's preservation of our historic character. The Historic Zoning Guidelines were crafted back around 1989 with the clear intent to preserve and protect the historic community; a Historic Zoning Commission was established to ensure Guidelines were followed. I have become increasingly aware ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The Birds Are Racist?

There are growing signs the ‘woke’ culture is awakening more and more conservatives to its outlandish agenda but now comes a sign from the liberal bastion of journalism the Apocalypse may well be upon us. About two weeks ago the Post printed an extensive report under the headline, “The Racist Legacy Many Birds Carry.” I kid you not. As one hysterical Twitter user quickly cited, ... (click for more)

Vol Fans Invited To College World Series Watch Party Sunday At Lindsey Nelson Stadium

Tennessee Athletics is celebrating the baseball team's College World Series berth by hosting a "Big Orange Watch Party" Sunday at Lindsey Nelson Stadium during the Volunteers' opening game against Virginia. Admission is free for all fans. The stadium's front gate opens at 1 p.m. ET, and first pitch is set for 2 p.m. ET. Free parking is available in the G16 garage and all other ... (click for more)

Vols’ Johnson Claims Choo Choo Title

As he walked off the final hole at Council Fire Golf Club Wednesday afternoon, unaware that he had an insurmountable lead to win the Chattanooga Choo Choo Invitational, Tyler Johnson was suddenly caught off guard by an impromptu recognition of his victory. Tournament director Chris Schmidt asked a member of his staff to blast a loud rendition of “Rocky Top” from nearby speakers, ... (click for more)


