Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BELCHER, CALVIN DEJUAN

3219 8TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

BIRT, ANTONIO

2911 MORGAN AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

---

BYRD, TERRENCE DEJUAN

1020 W 37TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374101255

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

THEFT OF PROPERTY

---

CARTER, QUINTON LAMAR

710 SUMMITT AVE EAST RIDGE, 374121357

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

---

COX, EDDIE EARL

3722 WILCOX BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION

---

CRANMORE, DAVID SCOTT

5220 KELLOGG CREEK TRAIL APT 240 OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED ASSAULT)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT)

---

CRAWFORD, ZACHARIAH MARK

3725 FOUNTAIN AVE EAST RIDGE, 374122044

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

---

DANIEL, LACI LARAE

4212 LINTON AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.





OR MANUFACTURING)DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEREGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATECONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE IV---DIAZ-RAMIREZ, ANSELMO1702 S WILLOW ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency:DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---DIFILIPPI, PETER ACOVE ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37397Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---DRINNON, MITCHELL JEFFREY26 EAST MAIN APT 402 CHATTANOOGA, 37408Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION---DUCKETT, SARAH L6326 CELTIC DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCHILD NEGLECT---ELLIOTT, PATRICK ALLENHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPUBLIC INTOXICATIONTAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE---EVETT, SHANNON RENEE1419 E. 49TH ST. CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---FORD, XAVIER MARAN7028 RED MAPLE LN LITHONIA,Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---FORTSON, LAWON JEROME96 WHEELER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF COCAINE FOR---FOWLER, ANTHONY DUANE718 HOGUE ST SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCRIMINAL TRESPASSING---FREEMAN, WILLIAM DEON748W 12TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULT---GONZALEZ, CHRISHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDISORDERLY CONDUCTPUBLIC INTOXICATION---GOULD, DARRYN ALISE118 CHICAMAUGA ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---GOULD, MARY C1005 S HIGHLAND PARK A CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---HARRIS, QUEENISHA2440 WILLIAMS ST, APT 223 CHATTANOOGA, 37408Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---HENLEY, SANTRYNIA6220 SHALLOWFORD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency:CHILD ABUSE AND NEGLECT---HIGENBOTTOM, JEFFERY NELSON349 POPLAR ST SODDY DAISY, 373794043Age at Arrest: 52 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONSCRIMINAL TRESPASSING---HILL, JASHAWN T3566 ARLENA DRIVE NW CLEVELAND, 37312Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCEPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED---HUBBARD, ERIC BLAIR3213 DODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeFELONY EVADING ARRESTEXPIRED REGISTRATION---KEITH, MICHAEL BROUGHTEN1589 ROACH HOLLOW ROAD RINGGOLD, 30736Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyREGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATESSTOP SIGN VIOLATIONRECKLESS DRIVINGDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEEVADING ARREST---LEE, MICHELLE T102 OYLER LN HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---MANNING, MARVIN EUGENE5107 REDCOAT LN MCDONOUGH, 30252Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---MASSINGALE, THOMAS JACKSON8921 BRAMLETT ROAD HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULT---MCNABB, JOHNNY Q3917 MIDLAND PIKE CHATTANOOGA, 374112921Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaSIMPLE ASSAULT---MCNARY, BRANDON DESHAWN103 MELROSE DR CHATTANOOGA, 374215135Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVOP (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE)VIOL OF PROB (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE)VIOL OF PROB (DRIVING UNDER INFLUENCE 2ND OFFENS---MIGUEL-PASCUAL, RICARDO MEDINAAge at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---MISHAIN, MUNTDR HASAN2322 NORTHBRIER LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDPOSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONYDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUG---OLIVER, SHIANNE MCKENZIE1617 JENKINS RD CHATTANOOGA, 374213231Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMVIOLATION OF PROBATION (CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTIT---PATTON, SAM HOUSTON410 ASHWOOD TERRACE CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 59 years oldArresting Agency: Tenn Highway PatrolDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---PAYTON, KEVIN601 LEDFORD STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Tenn Highway PatrolPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIADRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE---PRITCHETT, MARQUELL DEONTE3365 HUGHES AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED ASSAULTRECKLESS ENDANGERMENTVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF---SCOTT, TERRY LEE1401 ARLINGTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374063503Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCRIMINAL TRESPASSING---STEAD COOTS, ANDREW J823 HARDING DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEOPEN CONTAINER LAWDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEIMPROPER BACKING OF VEHICLE---SYLLA, KABINE MOUNTOBU710 S GREENWOOD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDOMESTIC ASSAULT---WEAVER, RICO LAMAR2108 CHESTNUT ST APT 234 CHATTANOOGA, 37408Age at Arrest: 50 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS. COCAINE FOR RESALE---WILLIAMS, VORGUIS LEBRONZE396 BROWNLEE ROAD ATALANTA, 30311Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE (FULTON CO. GEORGIA)---WORBINGTON, EDDRICK L1904 S WATKIN ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeTHEFT OF PROPERTYPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE---WORDLAW, BRANDON RYAN499 GLADE ROAD ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeTHEFT OF PROPERTY