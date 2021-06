Georgia state health officials reported on Saturday there have been 17 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 18,404.There are 303 new cases, as that total reaches 900,938 confirmed cases of coronavirus.Hospitalizations are at 64,605, which is an increase of 52 from Friday.Here are the numbers by county:Catoosa County: 5,891 cases; 67 deaths; 264 hospitalizationsChattooga County: 2,261 cases; 67 deaths; 185 hospitalizationsDade County: 1,244 cases; 13 deaths; 62 hospitalizationsWalker County: 6,743 cases, down 2; 82 deaths; 295 hospitalizationsWhitfield County: 15,002 cases, up 3; 233 deaths, up 1; 785 hospitalizations, up 1

Whitfield County Has 1 More COVID Death; Georgia Has 17 More Deaths

There was a statewide call out for rescue personnel in the continuing search for five-year-old Summer Wells, who went missing from her home in the Beech Creek community of Hawkins County on Wednesday. ... (click for more)

