Police Blotter: Man Reporting To Probation Is 3 Sheets To The Wind; Pair Uses Citigo For Garbage Dump

Police were called to TN Probation and Parole due to a possible intoxicated person who was reporting for their monthly meeting. A man showed up smelling like an intoxicant. The officer evaluated the man and determined he wasn't a danger to himself or others and he was released after his meeting. He is currently homeless and he said he stays in a tent near the Chattanooga Convention Center.

* * *

A woman on Grayshore Lane said she had purchased a red 2009 Nissan Altima late last year. She said she had a bill of sale and a Georgia title for the vehicle. She said that when she attempted to register the vehicle, in her name in Tennessee, she was told that the title was too worn out. She told police she has been attempting to call the man who sold her the car but he has stopped returning her calls and has blocked her. The title that she had in her possession appears to be a

replacement title. The officer recommended to her that she contact Georgia tag and title and ascertain what type of title she has and whether she can obtain a new and clear title for the vehicle.

* * *

A woman who works at Valley Wine and Spirits on Cummings Highway said a man wearing dark jeans and white shirt with a dark logo on the front keeps coming up to the store and asking people for money. She said that they have asked the man several times not to come back on the property, and he keeps returning. She wanted a report made stating that he is trespassed.

* * *

A man on the Shallowford Road exit 5 off ramp was reported wearing a medical bracelet from a hospital and panhandling. Police told him of laws in regards to panhandling and pedestrians on the interstate. He was given some essentials and said he would leave the area.

* * *

A man on Cypress Street Court told police that two women who live on the end of Cypress Street keep coming up to him on his porch and asking him for money. He said they do this all the time and he has asked them several times not to come up on him. He feels like they are going to "gang him" and just wanted police to make a police report so that we are aware of the situation. Police could not find the two females he was talking about.

* * *

Police were called to Cain Avenue on a dispute between two people who are dating. Both were intoxicated. One agreed to leave the house on foot and go to a neighbor's house for the evening to avoid further conflict.

* * *

A woman on Hickory Valley Road said someone broke her window on her door. She said she saw a man wearing grey and black clothing leave the scene. Police spoke with her neighbor who said she and her boyfriend got into an argument and stormed out of the apartment. Police spoke with the boyfriend over the phone and he said he got frustrated due to the argument with his girlfriend and left the apartment. He said he punched the wall beside the door with the broken window but did not punch the window. He is uncertain if the window broke when he punched the wall.

* * *

Police assisted three people on Vance Road who lost control of their truck and went off the road. The truck they were driving had a flat front tire on the passenger side. Police assisted the three men out of the ditch and out of the roadway. They called for help to fix the flat tire.

* * *

The manager at Electronics Express at Hamilton Place said someone cut off the catalytic converter

of another one of the delivery trucks owned by the business. He said he needed to file a report and will attempt to get video of the incident if possible.

* * *

A woman said she had parked in the parking lot of Home Depot on Commons Boulevard and noticed that the left rear quarter panel had some orange paint on it and noticed a dent in the vehicle. She said the paint matched up to the shopping carts from the business and she wanted to file a report for the damage. Police spoke with loss prevention at Home Depot and they were unable to see the incident due to where she was parked and a tree blocking some of the view.

* * *

A woman on Vista Drive said someone made a withdrawal from her bank account. She said someone cashed a check for $36,000 that was in her checking account at Tennessee Valley Federal Credit Union. She didn't know which TVFCU location was used to cash the check. She was able to see a copy of the check since she filed a report with the bank also. She said the check

didn't look like her regular check, but did have her and her husband's information printed on it. She said the check was endorsed by Jeffery Glen Swanson.

* * *

A loss prevention employee at Lowe's on Gunbarrel Road said a man was seen entering the business, selecting a Dewalt saw from the sales area and putting it in his pants and exiting the business. He said he was able to get the man to stop and was able to get the item back but the man took off and his identity is unknown at this time. He was wearing a blue shirt, jeans and a ball cap. The saw is valued at $100.

* * *

A man on East 23rd Street told police that he discovered the catalytic converters had been stolen off of his Chevrolet Express van. He said that upon viewing surveillance video, he saw the theft and showed police the video. The video showed two men exit an older white sedan, check underneath several vehicles before cutting and removing the catalytic converters from the Chevrolet. The suspects then left the scene. No further suspect information was available due to the distance the suspects were from the camera. The business was placed on the watch list.

* * *



A man was mowing his lawn on Kellys Ferry Road when he found two bullets. He called police because he knew they was not his. Police recovered two 300 winmag bullets and they were taken to property.

* * *

The director of Circulation Operations at The Times Free Press on East 11th Street said there were bullet holes in the front window of the business ($1,500). He said he did not know when this occurred but did find a shell casing in the grass near the window. Officers saw the shell casing to be a 5.56 or .223 caliber. Officers collected the shell casing and will be transporting it to CPD's Property Division.

* * *



A man on McCallie Avenue was sitting in the grass leaned up against a tree stump on the church property. He said he had gotten off work and started to drink and forgot where he was so he just sat down. He was definitely intoxicated and was unable to walk to his house. The officer gave him a ride to his girlfriend's house on Judson Lane where he was able to go inside and sober up.

* * *

While on patrol on Northpoint Boulevard, an officer noticed a motorcycle that looked similar to one of the motorcycles that have been running from police. It was parked outside of Sweet Melissa's.

* * *

A man on Garrett Drive said his Glock 43x fell off of his trunk when he was driving around. He said he heard the gun fall but did not think anything of it until he realized it was his gun that fell off. The gun will be entered into NCIC for police recovery.

* * *

Police were called to East Avenue to check on a suspicious man wearing Silverdale white clothing carrying a grey trash bag. They were not able to locate the man.

* * *

A man on Isbill Road said his ex was driving by the house that he's been staying at and she currently has a temporary protective order against him. The man added that he wanted a record of her actions.

* * *

A woman on Jeffery Lane said she went outside and found her windshield had been busted. She does not have any suspect information and police will review footage that possibly could have caught the crime.

* * *

Police were called to a disorder at Citgo Gas Station on Campbell Street where the clerk said a black Toyota Tacoma pulled into the lot and a heavy set man wearing a black T-shirt, black camo pants, and black sneakers, along with a man wearing a red ball cap, black T-shirt and grey shorts with sandals, got out. They started to unload garbage into the dumpster. The clerk said they would like the pair trespassed from the property. The clerk did not know the men and has not seen them before.