Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ABRHAM, COURTNEY FAITH

1904 E 5TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374042614

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

---

ARMOUR, JOHNNY LEBRON

2707 N CHAMBERLAIN AVE Chattanooga, 374062506

Age at Arrest: 65 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

VIOLATION OF ORDER TO VACATE STRUCTURE

---

BALTAZAR-LOPEZ, DIBLAIN AMITAIN

4091 FOREST VIEW DRIVE MEMPHIS, 38118

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE

---

BELL, KORA Q

7604 STANDIFER GAP ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 18 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

BILLINGSLEY, MICHAEL RODDERICK

2300 WILSON STREET 2H CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)

---

BROCK, HEATHER MICHELLE

541 STILLWOOD DR HOMELESS DALTON, 30721

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

---

BURTON, SYDNEY SHAE

171 DUCKTOWN ST SODDY DAISY, 373796414

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

---

CARPENTER, ROBERT AUSTIN

171 DUCKTOWN ST SODDY DAISY, 373796414

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE BY CONSENT

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

---

CARSON, KIARA CHARDAY

8336 HUNTER HILL COURT OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

THEFT OF PROPERTY

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II (POSSESSION OF

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II (POSSESSION OF

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

---

CARTER, DYLAN

1841 IVANRBOOK COURT CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPON

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

---

CLAYTON, RACHEL MICHELLE

1513 S BRYAN AVENUE FORT COLLINS, 80521

Age at Arrest: 46 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

---

DAGNAN, JIMMY LEE

1307 E 53RD ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAAGGRAVATED ASSAULTEVADING ARRESTRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSREGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATEDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---DAVIS, LAUREN NICOLE111 SAVANNAH COVE BENTON, 37307Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency:Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---FITTEN, DEMARRO DERRENE2708 DODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374062448Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT / AGGRAVATEDAGGRAVATED ASSAULT---HALE, JOSHUA CLAY1638 CRABTREE ROAD HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE---HARRIS, RUSSELL NATHANIEL7663 BISHOP DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaLEFT OF CENTER VIOLATIONDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE---HATFIELD, JOSHUA SHANE1513 S BRYAN AVENUE FORT COLLINS, 80521Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPUBLIC INTOXICATION---HOLIDAY, DARRELL LEE402 W 40TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaIMPROPER BACKING OF VEHICLEDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEIMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERSDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE---HUDGINS, LEON DAWAYNE22 WERT ST CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Tenn Highway PatrolVIOLATION OF PROBATION(CONTRABAND IN A PENAL INSTI---HUGHES, EUGENE JAMES9991 SMITH MORGAN ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---JENKINS, MICHAEL LEE1911 E 13TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---JONES, GAMYA LASHAI3115 DEE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyHARASSMENT---KING, DAVID WALTER114 PACKWELL CIRCLE ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 55 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBURGLARY---LEFFEW, STACEY ANN1550 DALLAS LAKE RD HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyBURGLARYCRIMINAL IMPERSONATIONPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIABURGLARYCRIMINAL TRESPASSING---MCKINLEY, TRIDARIOUS DEVONTE2580 KINGSLEY CT CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)---MURR, BRODY LYNN8191 RICHLAND DRIVE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIADRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEFAIL TO YIELDREGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATESEVADING ARREST---PHILLIPS, JEREMY RYAN8331 HWY 58 HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---RANDOLPH, RUTH ASHLEY1500 KENTWOOD ST EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---RIDGEWAY, JONATHAN TODD153 13TH STREET CLEVELAND, 37311Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Collegedale PoliceBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---ROGERS, JOSHUA KEAGAN519 HURRICANE CREEK RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE---ROGERS, SAMANTHA JO608 MAIN ST KIMBALL, 37347Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---SANCHEZ-MENDEZ, FLAVIO CESAR306 S LOVELL AVE EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE---SHELTON, ANTHONY4937 JEFFERY LN CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 52 years oldArresting Agency: Collegedale PoliceBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---SMITH, ERIC DEWAYNE9366 DAISY DALLAS ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---SMITH, STEPHEN ALEXANDER1103 SIGNAL RD SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 373773121Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CAREIMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERSDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEFOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY---TONEY JR, DYRAL LORENZO3907 CAMILLA STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULT---TURNER, KYLE RAY4801 UNIVERSITY STREET APT 1 DES MOINES, 50315Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)---WORTHINGTON, JOSHUA AARON2481 DOUBLE S RD DAYTON, 37321Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT