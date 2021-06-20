Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
ABRHAM, COURTNEY FAITH
1904 E 5TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374042614
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
---
ARMOUR, JOHNNY LEBRON
2707 N CHAMBERLAIN AVE Chattanooga, 374062506
Age at Arrest: 65 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF ORDER TO VACATE STRUCTURE
---
BALTAZAR-LOPEZ, DIBLAIN AMITAIN
4091 FOREST VIEW DRIVE MEMPHIS, 38118
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
---
BELL, KORA Q
7604 STANDIFER GAP ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
BILLINGSLEY, MICHAEL RODDERICK
2300 WILSON STREET 2H CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
---
BROCK, HEATHER MICHELLE
541 STILLWOOD DR HOMELESS DALTON, 30721
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
---
BURTON, SYDNEY SHAE
171 DUCKTOWN ST SODDY DAISY, 373796414
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
CARPENTER, ROBERT AUSTIN
171 DUCKTOWN ST SODDY DAISY, 373796414
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE BY CONSENT
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
---
CARSON, KIARA CHARDAY
8336 HUNTER HILL COURT OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
THEFT OF PROPERTY
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II (POSSESSION OF
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II (POSSESSION OF
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
CARTER, DYLAN
1841 IVANRBOOK COURT CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPON
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
CLAYTON, RACHEL MICHELLE
1513 S BRYAN AVENUE FORT COLLINS, 80521
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
DAGNAN, JIMMY LEE
1307 E 53RD ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.
OR MANUFACTURING)
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
EVADING ARREST
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
DAVIS, LAUREN NICOLE
111 SAVANNAH COVE BENTON, 37307
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency:
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
FITTEN, DEMARRO DERRENE
2708 DODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374062448
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT / AGGRAVATED
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
---
HALE, JOSHUA CLAY
1638 CRABTREE ROAD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
HARRIS, RUSSELL NATHANIEL
7663 BISHOP DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
LEFT OF CENTER VIOLATION
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
---
HATFIELD, JOSHUA SHANE
1513 S BRYAN AVENUE FORT COLLINS, 80521
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
HOLIDAY, DARRELL LEE
402 W 40TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
IMPROPER BACKING OF VEHICLE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
HUDGINS, LEON DAWAYNE
22 WERT ST CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol
VIOLATION OF PROBATION(CONTRABAND IN A PENAL INSTI
---
HUGHES, EUGENE JAMES
9991 SMITH MORGAN ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
JENKINS, MICHAEL LEE
1911 E 13TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
JONES, GAMYA LASHAI
3115 DEE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
HARASSMENT
---
KING, DAVID WALTER
114 PACKWELL CIRCLE ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
BURGLARY
---
LEFFEW, STACEY ANN
1550 DALLAS LAKE RD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
BURGLARY
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
BURGLARY
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
MCKINLEY, TRIDARIOUS DEVONTE
2580 KINGSLEY CT CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
---
MURR, BRODY LYNN
8191 RICHLAND DRIVE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FAIL TO YIELD
REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
EVADING ARREST
---
PHILLIPS, JEREMY RYAN
8331 HWY 58 HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
RANDOLPH, RUTH ASHLEY
1500 KENTWOOD ST EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
RIDGEWAY, JONATHAN TODD
153 13TH STREET CLEVELAND, 37311
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
ROGERS, JOSHUA KEAGAN
519 HURRICANE CREEK RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
ROGERS, SAMANTHA JO
608 MAIN ST KIMBALL, 37347
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
SANCHEZ-MENDEZ, FLAVIO CESAR
306 S LOVELL AVE EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
SHELTON, ANTHONY
4937 JEFFERY LN CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
SMITH, ERIC DEWAYNE
9366 DAISY DALLAS ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
SMITH, STEPHEN ALEXANDER
1103 SIGNAL RD SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 373773121
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY
---
TONEY JR, DYRAL LORENZO
3907 CAMILLA STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
TURNER, KYLE RAY
4801 UNIVERSITY STREET APT 1 DES MOINES, 50315
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
---
WORTHINGTON, JOSHUA AARON
2481 DOUBLE S RD DAYTON, 37321
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT