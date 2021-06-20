 Monday, June 21, 2021 Weather

Georgia Reports No New COVID Deaths, 134 New Cases

Sunday, June 20, 2021
Georgia state health officials reported on Sunday there have been no additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 18,403.

There are 134 new cases, as that total reaches 901,068 confirmed cases of coronavirus.

Hospitalizations are at 64,620, which is an increase of 15 from Saturday.

Here are the numbers by county:

Catoosa County: 5,891 cases; 67 deaths; 264 hospitalizations

Chattooga County: 2,261 cases; 67 deaths; 185 hospitalizations

Dade County: 1,244 cases; 13 deaths; 62 hospitalizations

Walker County: 6,743 cases; 82 deaths; 295 hospitalizations

Whitfield County: 15,004 cases, up 2; 233 deaths; 787 hospitalizations, up 2

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ALI, HUNTER ALEXANDER 5245 OLD HIXSON PIKE HIXSON, 373433930 Age at Arrest: 22 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PUBLIC INTOXICATION

Georgia state health officials reported on Sunday there have been no additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 18,403. There are 134 new cases, as that total reaches

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ABRHAM, COURTNEY FAITH 1904 E 5TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374042614 Age at Arrest: 31 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga IMPLIED CONSENT



Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ALI, HUNTER ALEXANDER 5245 OLD HIXSON PIKE HIXSON, 373433930 Age at Arrest: 22 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PUBLIC INTOXICATION DISORDERLY CONDUCT ASSAULT --- ASHLEY, JOHN TRAVIS 2626 MOWBRAY PIKE SODDY DAISY, 37379 Age at Arrest: 35 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County THEFT OF PROPERTY

Georgia state health officials reported on Sunday there have been no additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 18,403. There are 134 new cases, as that total reaches 901,068 confirmed cases of coronavirus. Hospitalizations are at 64,620, which is an increase of 15 from Saturday. Here are the numbers by county: Catoosa County: 5,891 cases;

Earl Freudenberg: My Dad Was The Definition Of What A Father Should Be

Charles Freudenberg was the definition of a dad. “What you saw was what he was.” Tthat’s the way I would best describe my father. Charles Freudenberg never tried to impress anyone. He always wore a white shirt, tie and hi top spit shined boots to work. When not working you’d usually see Dad in blue jeans with a white sweat shirt and hi top boots. Dad very rarely purchased new ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: A Crock Of Cockamamie

I am quite certain the United States Department of Justice is more overburdened than ever before. In 65 of 69 of America’s largest cities violent crime has increased over 25 percent from a year ago. We have riots and rumbles somewhere in the United States at least once a week and “mass murders” occur more than that. The fact is, America has turned mean-spirited and ever since the ... (click for more)

Chattanooga FC Falls To Stumptown FC 1-0

The Chattanooga Football Club dropped a NISA league game Saturday night 1-0 to visiting Stumptown AC. Stumptown's goal came in the 40th minute when Travis Ward found Luis Garcia-Sosa in the middle of the box. Garcia-Sosa shot found the back of the net to give the visitors a 1-0 lead. Chattanooga FC is now 2-2-3 in the league and sits tied for fifth in the standings with 8 ... (click for more)

Rhyne Howard Earns Gold Medal, MVP Honors At FIBA AmeriCup

For the third time since starting her time with USA Basketball in 2018, University of Kentucky women’s basketball guard Rhyne Howard has helped the stars and stripes earn gold abroad as she powered the 2021 Team USA FIBA AmeriCup Team to a success 6-0 run over the last week in Puerto Rico. Howard was brilliant throughout the event, averaging 13.2 points per game with 3.7 rebounds ... (click for more)


