Georgia Reports No New COVID Deaths, 134 New Cases
Sunday, June 20, 2021
Georgia state health officials reported on Sunday there have been no additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 18,403.
There are 134 new cases, as that total reaches 901,068 confirmed cases of coronavirus.
Hospitalizations are at 64,620, which is an increase of 15 from Saturday.
Here are the numbers by county:
Catoosa County: 5,891 cases; 67 deaths; 264 hospitalizations
Chattooga County: 2,261 cases; 67 deaths; 185 hospitalizations
Dade County: 1,244 cases; 13 deaths; 62 hospitalizations
Walker County: 6,743 cases; 82 deaths; 295 hospitalizations
Whitfield County: 15,004 cases, up 2; 233 deaths; 787 hospitalizations, up 2