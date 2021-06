Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ALI, HUNTER ALEXANDER

5245 OLD HIXSON PIKE HIXSON, 373433930

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

ASSAULT

---

ASHLEY, JOHN TRAVIS

2626 MOWBRAY PIKE SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

THEFT OF PROPERTY

---

COOK, VICTORIA LYNN

2785 ALVIN YORK HWY WHITWELL, 373975953

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

CRUZ, ROBERTO B

511 SUNBEAM AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

CRIMINAL SIMULATION

CRIMINAL SIMULATION

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSS.

OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCEPUBLIC INTOXICATION---CRYER, AMBER K7611 HOLIDAY HILLS DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED ASSAULT---FELIPE-DIEGO, LUIZ FERNANDO1800 FOUST ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINEDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE---FRANGIAS, DENNIS IRAKLIS144 BRIDGEFIELD RD MADISON, 35758Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---HAYGOOD, BRANDON I2006 GAIL ST. ROSSVILLE,Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Collegedale PoliceBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---HUMPHREY, ROSCOE CARL3616 PERRY PT. AUSTELL, 301063194Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: Tenn Highway PatrolDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEIMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS---HUNT, WILLIAM STRANGE8129 HIXSON SPRINGS RD SIGNAL MTN, 37377Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: Tenn Highway PatrolDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE---KING, JOSHUA BRIAN8220 HIGHWAY 60 GEORGETOWN, 373364002Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyCRIMINAL IMPERSONATION---LEE, DELLA ARLETTE CHISLOM2503 IVY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 61 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---OOTEN, AMBER727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCRIMINAL TRESPASSING---PATTON, MARTIN LEE7011 ANNAVIEW LN HARRISON, 373413986Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBLOCKING OR IMPEDING THE FLOW OF TRAFFICDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEOPEN CONTAINER LAW---PEETS, KAHIL ADENIYI140 MARION DR JACKSON, 39209Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY---POOLE, DEONDRIA NICOLE4715 OAKLAND AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374101828Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULTRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS---RAY, JOHNNY THOMAS13924 MOORE LN SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 55 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyPUBLIC INTOXICATION---RELIFORD, LAMARK1810 SOUTH GREENWOOD CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 61 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULTPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---SCARBROUGH, SPRING IRENE744 BREEZEWOOD WAY CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 48 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARDTHEFT OF PROPERTY---SPIKES, JAMALE LAMAR727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDISORDERLY CONDUCT---THOMAS, ANFERNEE3221 ROCHESTER ROAD MEMPHIS, 38109Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyAGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULTAGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)---THOMAS, MICHAEL JEROME727 EAST 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37413Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULTDOMESTIC ASSAULT---THURMAN, MARSHALL ERVINE2000 E 23RD ST. APT 216 CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---WAMPLER, MATTHEW C418 HIDDEN VALLEY RD APT. 2F DAYTON, 37321Age at Arrest: 54 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)---WHEELER, THOMAS ELLIS1 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374022706Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDISORDERLY CONDUCT