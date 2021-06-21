 Monday, June 21, 2021 77.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Dalton, Ga. Names Sole Finalist For New City Administrator

Monday, June 21, 2021
The city of Dalton has named Public Works Director Andrew Parker as the sole finalist to take over as city administrator later this summer. He will succeed current City Administrator Jason Parker (no relation) when he retires in August after more than 33 years of service with the city. 
 
Mr. Parker joined the Public Works Department in May 2010 after earning his civil engineering degree from Southern Polytechnic State University. After beginning his career as a project manager, he was promoted to assistant director of the department in the summer of 2014. He was promoted to department director in November 2019. Since taking over, Mr. Parker has overseen a number of scheduled and also emergency projects, including critical infrastructure repairs to Botany Woods Drive and Dug Gap Battle Road that became necessary after weather erosion threatened to make those roadways unpassable. 
 
“I’m excited and thankful for the opportunity to serve in this new role for the City of Dalton,” Mr.
Parker said. “Serving the Public Works Department for the last 11 years has been very rewarding, and I believe that experience gained here in Dalton has uniquely prepared me to succeed in this new endeavor. I’m very passionate about Dalton. I’ve spent the bulk of my professional career here and the city means a lot to me.”
 
A native of northwest Georgia, Mr. Parker is a 2006 graduate of Murray County High School. In addition to his Civil Engineering degree from Southern Polytechnic, he holds a number of advanced and specialized engineering and public works management certifications including being a licensed Professional Engineer in the State of Georgia. He is active in the community outside of his role with the city government. He has served as an instructor with the Dalton-Whitfield Chamber of Commerce Emerging Leaders Institute since 2013. 
 
“I feel one of my strengths is as a project manager and the city has a lot of exciting capital projects coming up including the aquatic center, gateway corridor improvements plan, the Heritage Point Soccer Complex, John Davis Rec Center renovations, and the Mill Creek Riverwalk to name a few,” Mr. Parker said. “I believe professional execution of these planned projects is key, and that is something that I will enjoy based on my background managing infrastructure projects with the Public Works Department.”
 
“It’s wonderful that the city already had someone on the staff with the talent and experience to step in and take over with Jason retiring,” said Dalton Mayor David Pennington. “Andrew is uniquely qualified for this job since he’s coming in from one of our most complex departments and he’s really a great project manager, which is really what a city administrator does most of the time.” 
 
Mr. Parker is expected to be presented to the City Council for a vote of approval at its meeting on Tuesday, July 6.

June 21, 2021

Hamilton County Woman Charged With TennCare Fraud

June 21, 2021

Hagerty Calls "For The People Act" An "Unprecedented Power Grab"

June 21, 2021

Hamilton County Has No More Coronavirus Deaths, 4 New Cases; Tennessee Has 3 More Deaths


Hamilton County Woman Charged With TennCare Fraud

A Hamilton County woman is charged with TennCare fraud and theft of services in connection with allegedly falsely reporting a Tennessee residence to obtain TennCare healthcare insurance benefits. The Office of Inspector General, in a joint effort with the Hamilton County Sheriff's office, Monday announced the arrest of Mary Gould, 43. She's charged with TennCare fraud, which

Hagerty Calls "For The People Act" An "Unprecedented Power Grab"

Senator Bill Hagerty (R-TN), a member of the Senate Rules Committee, on Monday addressed his colleagues on the Senate floor regarding the "For the People Act" (S.1), which he said "would more accurately be called the 'For the Politicians Act'." He said, "This legislation represents a breathtaking, unprecedented power grab. In a 50-50 Senate, this is a blatant attempt by those

Digging Up The Dead - And Response

The remains of General Nathan Bedford Forrest and his wife have been dug up from a park in Memphis and moved to a Confederate museum. General Forrest was a grand wizard in the KKK and therefore is hated. How much did that cost the taxpayers? Robert Byrd and his wife remains are in the Columbia Gardens Cemetery in Arlington, Va., very close to Arlington National Cemetery. He was

Roy Exum: A Crock Of Cockamamie

I am quite certain the United States Department of Justice is more overburdened than ever before. In 65 of 69 of America's largest cities violent crime has increased over 25 percent from a year ago. We have riots and rumbles somewhere in the United States at least once a week and "mass murders" occur more than that. The fact is, America has turned mean-spirited and ever since the

Vols Can't Score In Losing College World Series Opener To Virginia

The usually hot-hitting Tennessee Vols could not push a single run across in a 6-0 loss to Virginia in the opening game of the College World Series on Sunday afternoon. Senior Andrew Abbott blanked the Vols before turning it over to the solid Cavalier bullpen. Tennessee was outhit 13-6 as they fall to the losers' bracket in the double-elimination tournament. There was a

Red Wolves Win At Home Over North Carolina FC

The Red Wolves returned to CHI Memorial on Sunday night following a two game road trip that ended with three points in Tucson. Opposition North Carolina FC came into the match looking for inspiration after a woeful start to the campaign that saw John Bradford's side secure one point in their first six games. On the other bench, Jimmy Obleda and company came into the match looking


