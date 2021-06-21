No New Coronavirus Deaths Reported In Georgia, 140 New Cases
Monday, June 21, 2021
Georgia state health officials reported on Monday there have been no additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 18,403.
There are 140 new cases, as that total reaches 901,198 confirmed cases of coronavirus.
Hospitalizations are at 64,624, which is an increase of four from Sunday.
Here are the numbers by county:
Catoosa County: 5,894 cases, up 3; 67 deaths; 264 hospitalizations
Chattooga County: 2,261 cases; 67 deaths; 185 hospitalizations
Dade County: 1,244 cases; 13 deaths; 62 hospitalizations
Walker County: 6,745 cases, up 2; 82 deaths; 295 hospitalizations
Whitfield County: 15,004 cases; 233 deaths; 787 hospitalizations