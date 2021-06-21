No New Coronavirus Deaths Reported In Georgia, 140 New Cases

The remains of General Nathan Bedford Forrest and his wife have been dug up from a park in Memphis and moved to a Confederate museum. General Forrest was a grand wizard in the KKK and therefore is hated. How much did that cost the taxpayers? Robert Byrd and his wife remains are in the Columbia Gardens Cemetery in Arlington, Va., very close to Arlington National Cemetery. He was ... (click for more)

I am quite certain the United States Department of Justice is more overburdened than ever before. In 65 of 69 of America’s largest cities violent crime has increased over 25 percent from a year ago. We have riots and rumbles somewhere in the United States at least once a week and “mass murders” occur more than that. The fact is, America has turned mean-spirited and ever since the ... (click for more)