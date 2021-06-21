 Monday, June 21, 2021 77.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Hamilton County Has No More Coronavirus Deaths, 4 New Cases; Tennessee Has 3 More Deaths

Monday, June 21, 2021

Hamilton County had four new coronavirus cases reported Monay, bringing the total to 45,375.

There have been no more deaths from the virus, and the total is at 506 in the county. 

The number of those who have recovered from coronavirus in Hamilton County is 44,744, which is 99 percent, and there are 125 active cases. 

There are 15 patients hospitalized and nine in Intensive Care Units. Three more are hospitalized with suspected COVID. There are three Hamilton County inpatients.

The number of coronavirus cases in Tennessee is at 866,324 on Monday with 80 new cases. There have been three more deaths from the virus, for a total of 12,524, State Health Department officials said.

The state currently has 294 people hospitalized from the virus, which is 63 more than on Sunday. Testing numbers are above 8.116 million across the state.

The number of people who have recovered from coronavirus in Tennessee is 851,978, which is 98 percent.

Numbers were last updated on Friday: 

Bledsoe County:  2,214 cases; 11 deaths

Bradley County:  15,290 cases; 152 deaths

Grundy County: 1,801 cases; 35 deaths

Marion County: 3,230 cases; 48 deaths

Meigs County: 1,427 cases, down 1; 24 deaths

Polk County: 2,114 cases, up 2; 23 deaths

Rhea County: 4,391 cases, down 2; 82 deaths

Sequatchie County: 1,754 cases, up 3; 29 deaths

Knox County: 52,088 cases, up 111; 646 deaths, up 2

Davidson County: 90,480 cases, down 5; 948 deaths

Shelby County: 98,461 cases, up 60; 1,673 deaths, up 4


Breaking News

Hamilton County Woman Charged With TennCare Fraud

A Hamilton County woman is charged with TennCare fraud and theft of services in connection with allegedly falsely reporting a Tennessee residence to obtain TennCare healthcare insurance benefits. The Office of Inspector General, in a joint effort with the Hamilton County Sheriff’s office, Monday announced the arrest of Mary Gould, 43. She’s charged with TennCare fraud, which ... (click for more)

Hagerty Calls "For The People Act" An "Unprecedented Power Grab"

Senator Bill Hagerty (R-TN), a member of the Senate Rules Committee, on Monday addressed his colleagues on the Senate floor regarding the “For the People Act” (S.1), which he said "would more accurately be called the 'For the Politicians Act'." He said, “This legislation represents a breathtaking, unprecedented power grab. In a 50-50 Senate, this is a blatant attempt by those ... (click for more)

Opinion

Digging Up The Dead - And Response

The remains of General Nathan Bedford Forrest and his wife have been dug up from a park in Memphis and moved to a Confederate museum. General Forrest was a grand wizard in the KKK and therefore is hated. How much did that cost the taxpayers? Robert Byrd and his wife remains are in the Columbia Gardens Cemetery in Arlington, Va., very close to Arlington National Cemetery. He was ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: A Crock Of Cockamamie

I am quite certain the United States Department of Justice is more overburdened than ever before. In 65 of 69 of America’s largest cities violent crime has increased over 25 percent from a year ago. We have riots and rumbles somewhere in the United States at least once a week and “mass murders” occur more than that. The fact is, America has turned mean-spirited and ever since the ... (click for more)

Sports

Vols Can't Score In Losing College World Series Opener To Virginia

The usually hot-hitting Tennessee Vols could not push a single run across in a 6-0 loss to Virginia in the opening game of the College World Series on Sunday afternoon. Senior Andrew Abbott blanked the Vols before turning it over to the solid Cavalier bullpen. Tennessee was outhit 13-6 as they fall to the losers' bracket in the double-elimination tournament. There was a ... (click for more)

Red Wolves Win At Home Over North Carolina FC

The Red Wolves returned to CHI Memorial on Sunday night following a two game road trip that ended with three points in Tucson. Opposition North Carolina FC came into the match looking for inspiration after a woeful start to the campaign that saw John Bradford’s side secure one point in their first six games. On the other bench, Jimmy Obleda and company came into the match looking ... (click for more)


