Hamilton County Has No More Coronavirus Deaths, 4 New Cases; Tennessee Has 3 More Deaths

Hamilton County had four new coronavirus cases reported Monay, bringing the total to 45,375.

There have been no more deaths from the virus, and the total is at 506 in the county.

The number of those who have recovered from coronavirus in Hamilton County is 44,744, which is 99 percent, and there are 125 active cases.

There are 15 patients hospitalized and nine in Intensive Care Units. Three more are hospitalized with suspected COVID. There are three Hamilton County inpatients.

The number of coronavirus cases in Tennessee is at 866,324 on Monday with 80 new cases. There have been three more deaths from the virus, for a total of 12,524, State Health Department officials said.



The state currently has 294 people hospitalized from the virus, which is 63 more than on Sunday. Testing numbers are above 8.116 million across the state.

The number of people who have recovered from coronavirus in Tennessee is 851,978, which is 98 percent.

Numbers were last updated on Friday:



Bledsoe County: 2,214 cases; 11 deaths



Bradley County: 15,290 cases; 152 deaths



Grundy County: 1,801 cases; 35 deaths



Marion County: 3,230 cases; 48 deaths



Meigs County: 1,427 cases, down 1; 24 deaths



Polk County: 2,114 cases, up 2; 23 deaths



Rhea County: 4,391 cases, down 2; 82 deaths



Sequatchie County: 1,754 cases, up 3; 29 deaths



Knox County: 52,088 cases, up 111; 646 deaths, up 2



Davidson County: 90,480 cases, down 5; 948 deaths



Shelby County: 98,461 cases, up 60; 1,673 deaths, up 4