NOVONIX To Expand Chattanooga Manufacturing Operations

Tuesday, June 22, 2021

Governor Bill Lee, Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Bob Rolfe and NOVONIX officials announced today that the company will expand its Chattanooga manufacturing operations.
 
The project represents an investment of approximately $160 million and the creation of 290 new jobs in Hamilton County.

NOVONIX established its anode materials business, PUREgraphite, in March 2017 to develop and commercialize ultra-long-life, high performance anode material for the lithium-ion battery market, specifically for electric vehicles and similar storage applications. 
 
To address the need for a US-based lithium-ion battery supply chain, NOVONIX will expand its operations in Chattanooga to produce the high purity and high consistency anode material required for long-life batteries. 
 
NOVONIX plans to purchase and retrofit the former Alstom building, which will be the company’s second facility in Chattanooga.

The 400,000+-square-foot plant will accommodate a planned 8,000+-tonne per year production operation and will join the existing operations located at 353 Corporate Place where the company has been since 2019.
 
Those interested in applying for a position with NOVONIX can email careers@puregraphite.com. 
 
Over the last five years, TNECD has supported more than 40 economic development projects in Hamilton County, resulting in 6,100 job commitments and $1.6 billion in capital investment, officials said. 
 
“When companies like NOVONIX choose to expand in Tennessee, it underscores our state's business-friendly environment, highly skilled workforce, and reputation for automotive strength. This project and the creation of nearly 300 new jobs will have a lasting impact on the Chattanooga community and Tennessee's economy," said Governor Lee.
 
“The automotive industry is shifting to an all-electric future, and we are focused on supporting companies that boost Tennessee’s presence in the EV space. NOVONIX’s decision to increase US-based lithium-ion battery production from Chattanooga is an enormous vote of confidence to the region and its business landscape. We thank NOVONIX for its continued investment and job creation in Tennessee," said TNECD Commissioner Bob Rolfe.
 
“We are excited to be announcing this next phase of expansion of our anode materials business in Tennessee. Chattanooga has been a great location for our operations over the past four years, and we look forward to growing the company in the expanding south-east hub of electric vehicle battery manufacturing. We look forward to continuing to work with the great people in Chattanooga, Hamilton County and the State of Tennessee as we help establish the domestic supply chain of key materials for the lithium-ion battery sector,” said Chris Burns, CEO, NOVONIX.
 
"We're one of the best places to do business, and it's great to continually see new companies joining our economic landscape,” said Hamilton County Mayor Jim Coppinger.
 
"NOVONIX represents a significant investment in a targeted industry with long term opportunity for growth. This also positions our community for additional success in the energy storage sector,” said Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly.
 
“TVA and EPB congratulate NOVONIX on its decision to expand operations in Chattanooga. We are proud to support innovative companies, like NOVONIX, who continue to create job opportunities and investment and are growing the electric vehicle industry in the Valley. We celebrate this announcement along with our partners at Chattanooga Chamber of Commerce, city of Chattanooga, Hamilton County, and Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development,” said John Bradley, TVA senior vice president of economic development.
 
“These 290 new jobs along with a large capital investment will have a positive impact on our local economy. Tennessee’s business friendly environment makes it a great place for growing companies to expand. NOVONIX’s expansion is a big deal, and I congratulate local and state officials and all who helped secure this sizable investment in Hamilton County,” said Senator Todd Gardenhire.
 
"I’m very excited about the expansion by NOVONIX. Almost 300 new jobs will do wonders for the local economy. My thanks to the local officials and TNECD for their aid in making this happen," said Rep. Yusuf Hakeem.


