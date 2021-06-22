 Tuesday, June 22, 2021 81.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

CHI Memorial To Build New Hospital In North Georgia

Tuesday, June 22, 2021

CHI Memorial announced on Tuesday its plans to build a new hospital in Catoosa County, Georgia. 

 

 We are thrilled to see this endeavor move forward for our North Georgia community,” said Janelle Reilly, market CEO, CHI Memorial.  “About one fourth of the people we care for live in North Georgia.  The new hospital will provide expanded access and more vital services closer to home for the residents of North Georgia.” 


The hospital will feature state-of-the-art inpatient beds including an intensive care unit (ICU), a full service emergency department, and operating rooms and procedural suites.  It will connect to the current CHI Memorial Parkway building creating a single campus geared on establishing a central location for inpatient and outpatient services.


“CHI Memorial has been committed to this community for nearly 25 years,” said Andrew McGill, senior vice president, strategy and business development, CHI Memorial.  “Bringing more services to a convenient, patient-friendly campus that is close to a major interstate and in the epicenter of local commercial and residential growth will provide greater access to comprehensive healthcare.”


“Community hospitals are the lifeblood of the regions they serve, generating jobs and economic impact for local businesses, schools, local government, and residents,'' said State Sen.

Jeff Mullis, president and CEO, Northwest Georgia Joint Development Authority.  “Companies looking to locate in a new region put healthcare at the top of their list of requirements for their employees.  This new hospital will be a significant boost to our regional economic development.”


A bond issue from Catoosa County will support the funding for the new hospital.  A local philanthropic campaign and capital funding from CommonSpirit Health will further fund project needs.  “Community hospitals are often built with support from the local community, and this project will be no exception.  Through the newly established CHI Memorial Georgia Foundation, we will work in partnership with the residents of North Georgia to build a new hospital they will be proud to care for neighbors, friends, and family,” Jennifer Nicely, president CHI Memorial Foundation.


“The new CHI Memorial Hospital on Battlefield Parkway will accomplish a major goal of our community,” said Steven Henry, chairman, Catoosa County Board of Commissioners.  “Providing contemporary and comfortable inpatient rooms, ICU, emergency room, and operating rooms in the middle of Catoosa County will greatly benefit the residents of Catoosa County, as well as all of North Georgia. With this new state-of-the-art facility, Catoosa County residents will be able to stay in the county for health-related services. It will also provide employment opportunities for our residents. Battlefield Parkway has become the health care location of choice, and we could not be more proud.”


Work is underway to secure the appropriate local and state regulatory approvals needed to begin construction.  Groundbreaking for the new CHI Memorial Hospital - Georgia is scheduled to take place in the spring of 2022, with a targeted completion date of mid-2024.


“This is the news so many in our community have been waiting to hear,” said Angie Stiggins, administrator, CHI Memorial Hospital Georgia. “Today’s announcement is one way we are fulfilling our mission to improve the health of the communities we serve. By revitalizing this area, we are giving the local community the opportunity to receive excellent, high-quality healthcare where they live.”  



Hagerty Calls "For The People Act" An "Unprecedented Power Grab"; Blackburn Says It Is "Democrat Takeover Of Election Laws"

City Administrators To Find Out By The End Of The Day On Wednesday If They Still Have A Job

First PILOT Tax Break Of The Kelly Administration Planned For Major Manufacturing Project Alstom Site


