New Interactive Dashboard Examines State Of Downtown Chattanooga

A new website, the Downtown Chattanooga Data Dashboard, designed by River City Company and mySidewalk, provides residents, developers, policymakers and stakeholders of Chattanooga an in-depth view of the state of downtown and the broader community. The purpose of the dashboard is to provide contextual demographic, economic, real estate, transportation and quality of life data. The dashboard is filled with interactive tables, charts and maps that encourage users to explore the data and what it means in the context of Downtown Chattanooga and the surrounding region. Data tables are also fully downloadable for further independent analysis.



“River City Company is proud to be hosting a one stop location for data about our downtown and the surrounding region. The information in the system will be updated regularly, through national data sources like the Census and localized data obtained from partners,” said Emily Mack, president and CEO of River City Company. “This information can be used by many industries to support development in downtown, but it also identifies gaps, allowing us to work with partners to continue to improve our downtown for everyone.”



Officials said some findings include:



1. Downtown has the highest concentration of college-educated residents in the area, with nearly 40 percent more college-educated residents per capita than the City of Chattanooga overall;



2. Residents of Downtown have access to three times as many jobs by public transit as residents of Chattanooga overall; and



3. Median Household Income has increased in Greater Downtown by 98 percent between 2010 and 2017, which is an unprecedented jump.



A live demonstration showcasing the data within the dashboard and its ability to provide custom reports was held on Tuesday. A recording of this webinar and access to the data dashboard can be found at www.rivercitycompany.com.