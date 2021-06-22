Georgia Has 4 More COVID Deaths, 325 New Cases
Tuesday, June 22, 2021
Georgia state health officials reported on Tuesday there have been four additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 18,407.
There are 325 new cases, as that total reaches 901,472 confirmed cases of coronavirus.
Hospitalizations are at 64,697, which is an increase of 73 from Monday.
Here are the numbers by county:
Catoosa County: 5,895 cases, up 1; 67 deaths; 265 hospitalizations, up 1
Chattooga County: 2,256 cases, down 5; 67 deaths; 185 hospitalizations
Dade County: 1,242 cases, down 2; 13 deaths; 62 hospitalizations
Walker County: 6,748 cases, up 3; 82 deaths; 295 hospitalizations
Whitfield County: 15,007 cases, up 3; 233 deaths; 787 hospitalizations