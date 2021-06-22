Georgia Has 4 More COVID Deaths, 325 New Cases

Georgia state health officials reported on Tuesday there have been four additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 18,407.There are 325 new cases, as that total reaches 901,472 confirmed cases of coronavirus.Hospitalizations are at 64,697, which is an increase of 73 from Monday.Here are the numbers by county:Catoosa County: 5,895 cases, up 1; 67 deaths; 265 hospitalizations, up 1Chattooga County: 2,256 cases, down 5; 67 deaths; 185 hospitalizationsDade County: 1,242 cases, down 2; 13 deaths; 62 hospitalizationsWalker County: 6,748 cases, up 3; 82 deaths; 295 hospitalizationsWhitfield County: 15,007 cases, up 3; 233 deaths; 787 hospitalizations

Senator Bill Hagerty (R-TN), a member of the Senate Rules Committee, on Monday addressed his colleagues on the Senate floor regarding the “For the People Act” (S.1), which he said "would more ... (click for more)

Hamilton County had 15 new coronavirus cases reported Tuesday, bringing the total to 45,390. There have been no more deaths from the virus, and the total is at 506 in the county. The number ... (click for more)