 Tuesday, June 22, 2021 81.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Breaking News


Georgia Has 4 More COVID Deaths, 325 New Cases

Tuesday, June 22, 2021
Georgia state health officials reported on Tuesday there have been four additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 18,407.

There are 325 new cases, as that total reaches 901,472 confirmed cases of coronavirus.

Hospitalizations are at 64,697, which is an increase of 73 from Monday.

Here are the numbers by county:

Catoosa County: 5,895 cases, up 1; 67 deaths; 265 hospitalizations, up 1

Chattooga County: 2,256 cases, down 5; 67 deaths; 185 hospitalizations

Dade County: 1,242 cases, down 2; 13 deaths; 62 hospitalizations

Walker County: 6,748 cases, up 3; 82 deaths; 295 hospitalizations

Whitfield County: 15,007 cases, up 3; 233 deaths; 787 hospitalizations

June 22, 2021

Hagerty Calls "For The People Act" An "Unprecedented Power Grab"; Blackburn Says It Is "Democrat Takeover Of Election Laws"

June 22, 2021

No New COVID Deaths In Hamilton County, 15 More Cases; Tennessee Has 10 More Deaths

June 22, 2021

Georgia Has 4 More COVID Deaths, 325 New Cases


Senator Bill Hagerty (R-TN), a member of the Senate Rules Committee, on Monday addressed his colleagues on the Senate floor regarding the “For the People Act” (S.1), which he said "would more ... (click for more)

Hamilton County had 15 new coronavirus cases reported Tuesday, bringing the total to 45,390. There have been no more deaths from the virus, and the total is at 506 in the county. The number ... (click for more)

Georgia state health officials reported on Tuesday there have been four additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 18,407. There are 325 new cases, as that total reaches ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Hagerty Calls "For The People Act" An "Unprecedented Power Grab"; Blackburn Says It Is "Democrat Takeover Of Election Laws"

Senator Bill Hagerty (R-TN), a member of the Senate Rules Committee, on Monday addressed his colleagues on the Senate floor regarding the “For the People Act” (S.1), which he said "would more accurately be called the 'For the Politicians Act'." He said, “This legislation represents a breathtaking, unprecedented power grab. In a 50-50 Senate, this is a blatant attempt by those ... (click for more)

No New COVID Deaths In Hamilton County, 15 More Cases; Tennessee Has 10 More Deaths

Hamilton County had 15 new coronavirus cases reported Tuesday, bringing the total to 45,390. There have been no more deaths from the virus, and the total is at 506 in the county. The number of those who have recovered from coronavirus in Hamilton County is 44,750, which is 99 percent, and there are 134 active cases. There are 18 patients hospitalized and eight in Intensive ... (click for more)

Opinion

Digging Up The Dead - And Response

The remains of General Nathan Bedford Forrest and his wife have been dug up from a park in Memphis and moved to a Confederate museum. General Forrest was a grand wizard in the KKK and therefore is hated. How much did that cost the taxpayers? Robert Byrd and his wife remains are in the Columbia Gardens Cemetery in Arlington, Va., very close to Arlington National Cemetery. He was ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: A Good Man's Rant

I’ve known Joe Smith, a current member of the Hamilton County School Board, for what seems to be a lifetime. He’s as real a guy as I have ever known in my life and, while our views sometimes differ, he has dared to share his soul with me on more than one occasion. Do you know he and his wife have raised 19 beautiful foster kids, this after Joe was an orphan himself? Or how about ... (click for more)

Sports

Mike Royster Retiring After 47 Years With UTC Athletics

UTC Vice Chancellor and Director of Athletics Mark Wharton on Tuesday announced the upcoming retirement of legendary staff member Mike Royster . Royster recently completed his 47 th season with the Mocs, serving the last two decades of his tenure as the Assistant Athletics Director for Equipment and Facilities. An icon within the Chattanooga athletics program and a national ... (click for more)

Former Lady Flame Continues To Be Winner In Police Work

Women's basketball coach Marty Rowe has helped direct the successful careers of many athletes over his 17 years as head coach of the Lee University Lady Flames. Myriah Iles chose a path that is uncharted waters of her former teammates. She is currently a Homicide Detective for the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department. The beginning: Myriah began her career as a Lady ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors