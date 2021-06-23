Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BAER, ASHLEY SHAREE

1851 DANA LN HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION

---

BEARDEN, JEFFREY WAYNE

218 ANDREWS ST ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $1,

---

BILLUPS, TAWON L

2000 Bragg St Chattanooga, 374064507

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

BOWEN, HENRY DUJUAN

751 RUNYAN DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

RECKLESS DRIVING

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

---

BREWER, ADAM JACKSON

1400 CHESTNUT ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

BROWN, STEPHEN MILES

653 RAY ROAD STONE MOUNTAIN, 30083

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAUL

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLED SU

---

CHAMBERS, MARK DEWAYNE

1402 WILLIAMS ST HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

---

COFFEY, AMANDA

1222POPLAR STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

---

DANIELS, FALISHA MARIE

271 CORRAL ROAD SINGAL MOUNTAIN, 37377

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY TO SMUGGLE CONTRABAND

CONSPIRACY TO DISTRIBUTE CONT SUBSTANCE

---

DAVENPORT, ZACALA MECOLE

7717 CECILIA DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

DILLION, SHANDRIKA DESHON

2451 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DOMESTIC VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

---

DIXSON, MICHAEL

2514 MAPLEWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 47421

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

ROBBERY

ASSAULT

---

DUNNIGAN, ANTHONY LESHUAN

1130 SHERIDAN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

EVANS, KENDRIC JUMEL

1706 CAMBRIDGE DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

THEFT OF PROPERTY

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

FOWLER, PRACEY KAY

2213 FAIRLEIGH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 50 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

---

GLEN, RAVEN SIMONE

2746 K4TH AVENUE EAST LAKE COURTS CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (EVADING ARREST)

---

GOINS, MELISSA A

2231 NORTH EAST ROAD CLEVELAND, 37312

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

GRAY, RICHARD BRUCE

6475 POLLY LN SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FALSIFICATION OF THE RESULTS OF A DRUG TEST

CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY TO DISTRIBUTE CONT SUBSTANCE

CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS- CONSPIRACY

---

GRAYBEAL, DANIEL HENRY

106 BARBEE SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

GUNTER, NATHAN EUGENE

3962 KNOLLWOOD TERRACE CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

RAPE

---

HEIGHT, KRISTIN LAYNE

9202 COUNTY ROAD 47 HENEGAR, 37589

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S

---

HILL, STEPHEN LEBRON

264 Water St Chattanooga, 374101351

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

AGGRAVATED ROBBERY

---

IVERSEN, CHRISTIE KAY

419 HOGUE STREET SODDY DAISY, 37393

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

---

JOHNSON, TOMMY FITZGERALD

2101 FOUST ST CHATTANOOGA, 374071062

Age at Arrest: 55 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

---

LEFFEW, CHRISTOPHER ALLEN

8696 BRENDA DR HARRISON, 37341

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FAILURE TO APPEAR

---

LESLIE, EFREM ZIMBLIST

404 TUNNEL BLVD APT J4 CHATTANOOGA, 374111912

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

---

LEWIS, MICHAEL A

215 W LEAWOOD RED BANK, 37415

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

---

LEWIS, TAGEN MICHELLE

5835 BERDENE CIR OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

---

LIGHTSEY, KARA LUANN

6046 RELOCATION WAY COLLEGEDALE,

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

LUKACH, CHRISTINE LEANN

9202 COUNTY ROAD 47 HENEGAR,

Age at Arrest: 53 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

---

MANSEL, COREY REN

10113 EAST BRAINERD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

---

MAY, TAYLOR AUSTIN

135 Mountain Rd Soddy Daisy, 373794615

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

---

MILLRANEY, SAMANTHA NICOLE

3802 DODDS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL DEL, OR MANUFACTURE)

BURGLARY

---

PENDERGRASS, TAKILA M

1003 OVERLOOK AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency:

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

---

RAMPERSAD, GERALD

1622 NORTH CONCORD ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRAG RACING

RECKLESS DRIVING

SPEEDING IN WORK ZONE

---

REBELO, ANTONIO NELSON

1185 MOUNTAIN CREEK RD CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY

---

RIEVLEY, MICHELLE JEANETT

1192 LAKESIDE CIR HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 45 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

RIVERS, JAJUAN OSCAESAR

4104 SOUTH TERRACE CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

EVADING ARREST

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION

STOP SIGN VIOLATION

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

THEFT OF PROPERTY

RECKLESS DRIVING

SPEEDING

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

---

RIZER, CHARLES ROOSEVELT

2424 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

AGGRAVATED ROBBERY

---

ROBERTSON, ROY CHARLES

3914 PICKERING AVENUE RED BANK, 37415

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

ROSARIO, JOAQUIN

3507 DAYTON BLVD RED BANK, 37415

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

SANDERS, DEIVEON DEARVIS

1905 S BEECH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000

---

SCALES, KRISTINA L

1639 E 50TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency:

FORGERY

THEFT OF PROPERTY

---

SHELTON, MATTHEW RAY

1127 SUSEX ROAD DAYTON, 37321

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

SMITH, AREN M

1014 N Rivermont Pl Chattanooga, 374155610

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

---

STRICKLAND-SPARKS, KENEQUA

1920 ROBBINS ST CHATTANOOGA, 374041147

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

UNL.

CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPONPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCETHEFT OF PROPERTY---TAYLOR, CHERIE DESEREE3611 RIDGESIDE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyASSAULTTHEFT UNDER $1,000---WILLIAMS, DEMETRIA CHASTITY2720 FAIRVIEW DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTY---WYNN, JARRELL EDWARD1407 BONNELIA CIRCLE SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHEFAILURE TO APPEAR---YATES, BRYAN STEWART2177 BAGGETT RD RINGGOLD, 307363329Age at Arrest: 49 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)