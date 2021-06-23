 Wednesday, June 23, 2021 Weather

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Wednesday, June 23, 2021

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BAER, ASHLEY SHAREE 
1851 DANA LN HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION
---
BEARDEN, JEFFREY WAYNE 
218 ANDREWS ST ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $1,
---
BILLUPS, TAWON L 
2000 Bragg St Chattanooga, 374064507 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
BOWEN, HENRY DUJUAN 
751 RUNYAN DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
RECKLESS DRIVING
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
BREWER, ADAM JACKSON 
1400 CHESTNUT ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
BROWN, STEPHEN MILES 
653 RAY ROAD STONE MOUNTAIN, 30083 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAUL
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLED SU
---
CHAMBERS, MARK DEWAYNE 
1402 WILLIAMS ST HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
COFFEY, AMANDA 
1222POPLAR STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
DANIELS, FALISHA MARIE 
271 CORRAL ROAD SINGAL MOUNTAIN, 37377 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY TO SMUGGLE CONTRABAND
CONSPIRACY TO DISTRIBUTE CONT SUBSTANCE
---
DAVENPORT, ZACALA MECOLE 
7717 CECILIA DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
DILLION, SHANDRIKA DESHON 
2451 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
---
DIXSON, MICHAEL 
2514 MAPLEWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 47421 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
ROBBERY
ASSAULT
---
DUNNIGAN, ANTHONY LESHUAN 
1130 SHERIDAN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
EVANS, KENDRIC JUMEL 
1706 CAMBRIDGE DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
THEFT OF PROPERTY
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
FOWLER, PRACEY KAY 
2213 FAIRLEIGH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
GLEN, RAVEN SIMONE 
2746 K4TH AVENUE EAST LAKE COURTS CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (EVADING ARREST)
---
GOINS, MELISSA A 
2231 NORTH EAST ROAD CLEVELAND, 37312 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
GRAY, RICHARD BRUCE 
6475 POLLY LN SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FALSIFICATION OF THE RESULTS OF A DRUG TEST
CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY TO DISTRIBUTE CONT SUBSTANCE
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS- CONSPIRACY
---
GRAYBEAL, DANIEL HENRY 
106 BARBEE SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
GUNTER, NATHAN EUGENE 
3962 KNOLLWOOD TERRACE CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
RAPE
---
HEIGHT, KRISTIN LAYNE 
9202 COUNTY ROAD 47 HENEGAR, 37589 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
---
HILL, STEPHEN LEBRON 
264 Water St Chattanooga, 374101351 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ROBBERY
---
IVERSEN, CHRISTIE KAY 
419 HOGUE STREET SODDY DAISY, 37393 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
JOHNSON, TOMMY FITZGERALD 
2101 FOUST ST CHATTANOOGA, 374071062 
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
LEFFEW, CHRISTOPHER ALLEN 
8696 BRENDA DR HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
LESLIE, EFREM ZIMBLIST 
404 TUNNEL BLVD APT J4 CHATTANOOGA, 374111912 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
---
LEWIS, MICHAEL A 
215 W LEAWOOD RED BANK, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
---
LEWIS, TAGEN MICHELLE 
5835 BERDENE CIR OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
---
LIGHTSEY, KARA LUANN 
6046 RELOCATION WAY COLLEGEDALE, 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
LUKACH, CHRISTINE LEANN 
9202 COUNTY ROAD 47 HENEGAR, 
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
MANSEL, COREY REN 
10113 EAST BRAINERD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
---
MAY, TAYLOR AUSTIN 
135 Mountain Rd Soddy Daisy, 373794615 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
---
MILLRANEY, SAMANTHA NICOLE 
3802 DODDS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL DEL, OR MANUFACTURE)
BURGLARY
---
PENDERGRASS, TAKILA M 
1003 OVERLOOK AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: 
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
---
RAMPERSAD, GERALD 
1622 NORTH CONCORD ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRAG RACING
RECKLESS DRIVING
SPEEDING IN WORK ZONE
---
REBELO, ANTONIO NELSON 
1185 MOUNTAIN CREEK RD CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY
---
RIEVLEY, MICHELLE JEANETT 
1192 LAKESIDE CIR HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
RIVERS, JAJUAN OSCAESAR 
4104 SOUTH TERRACE CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
EVADING ARREST
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
STOP SIGN VIOLATION
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
THEFT OF PROPERTY
RECKLESS DRIVING
SPEEDING
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
RIZER, CHARLES ROOSEVELT 
2424 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED ROBBERY
---
ROBERTSON, ROY CHARLES 
3914 PICKERING AVENUE RED BANK, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
ROSARIO, JOAQUIN 
3507 DAYTON BLVD RED BANK, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
SANDERS, DEIVEON DEARVIS 
1905 S BEECH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000
---
SCALES, KRISTINA L 
1639 E 50TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: 
FORGERY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
SHELTON, MATTHEW RAY 
1127 SUSEX ROAD DAYTON, 37321 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
SMITH, AREN M 
1014 N Rivermont Pl Chattanooga, 374155610 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
---
STRICKLAND-SPARKS, KENEQUA 
1920 ROBBINS ST CHATTANOOGA, 374041147 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
UNL.

CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
TAYLOR, CHERIE DESEREE 
3611 RIDGESIDE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
ASSAULT
THEFT UNDER $1,000
---
WILLIAMS, DEMETRIA CHASTITY 
2720 FAIRVIEW DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
WYNN, JARRELL EDWARD 
1407 BONNELIA CIRCLE SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
YATES, BRYAN STEWART 
2177 BAGGETT RD RINGGOLD, 307363329 
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)


