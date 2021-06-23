Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
BAER, ASHLEY SHAREE
1851 DANA LN HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION
---
BEARDEN, JEFFREY WAYNE
218 ANDREWS ST ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $1,
---
BILLUPS, TAWON L
2000 Bragg St Chattanooga, 374064507
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
BOWEN, HENRY DUJUAN
751 RUNYAN DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
RECKLESS DRIVING
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
BREWER, ADAM JACKSON
1400 CHESTNUT ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
BROWN, STEPHEN MILES
653 RAY ROAD STONE MOUNTAIN, 30083
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAUL
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLED SU
---
CHAMBERS, MARK DEWAYNE
1402 WILLIAMS ST HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
COFFEY, AMANDA
1222POPLAR STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
DANIELS, FALISHA MARIE
271 CORRAL ROAD SINGAL MOUNTAIN, 37377
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY TO SMUGGLE CONTRABAND
CONSPIRACY TO DISTRIBUTE CONT SUBSTANCE
---
DAVENPORT, ZACALA MECOLE
7717 CECILIA DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
DILLION, SHANDRIKA DESHON
2451 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
---
DIXSON, MICHAEL
2514 MAPLEWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 47421
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
ROBBERY
ASSAULT
---
DUNNIGAN, ANTHONY LESHUAN
1130 SHERIDAN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
EVANS, KENDRIC JUMEL
1706 CAMBRIDGE DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
THEFT OF PROPERTY
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
FOWLER, PRACEY KAY
2213 FAIRLEIGH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
GLEN, RAVEN SIMONE
2746 K4TH AVENUE EAST LAKE COURTS CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (EVADING ARREST)
---
GOINS, MELISSA A
2231 NORTH EAST ROAD CLEVELAND, 37312
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
GRAY, RICHARD BRUCE
6475 POLLY LN SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FALSIFICATION OF THE RESULTS OF A DRUG TEST
CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY TO DISTRIBUTE CONT SUBSTANCE
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS- CONSPIRACY
---
GRAYBEAL, DANIEL HENRY
106 BARBEE SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
GUNTER, NATHAN EUGENE
3962 KNOLLWOOD TERRACE CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
RAPE
---
HEIGHT, KRISTIN LAYNE
9202 COUNTY ROAD 47 HENEGAR, 37589
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
---
HILL, STEPHEN LEBRON
264 Water St Chattanooga, 374101351
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ROBBERY
---
IVERSEN, CHRISTIE KAY
419 HOGUE STREET SODDY DAISY, 37393
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
JOHNSON, TOMMY FITZGERALD
2101 FOUST ST CHATTANOOGA, 374071062
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
LEFFEW, CHRISTOPHER ALLEN
8696 BRENDA DR HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
LESLIE, EFREM ZIMBLIST
404 TUNNEL BLVD APT J4 CHATTANOOGA, 374111912
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
---
LEWIS, MICHAEL A
215 W LEAWOOD RED BANK, 37415
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
---
LEWIS, TAGEN MICHELLE
5835 BERDENE CIR OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
---
LIGHTSEY, KARA LUANN
6046 RELOCATION WAY COLLEGEDALE,
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
LUKACH, CHRISTINE LEANN
9202 COUNTY ROAD 47 HENEGAR,
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
MANSEL, COREY REN
10113 EAST BRAINERD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
---
MAY, TAYLOR AUSTIN
135 Mountain Rd Soddy Daisy, 373794615
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
---
MILLRANEY, SAMANTHA NICOLE
3802 DODDS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL DEL, OR MANUFACTURE)
BURGLARY
---
PENDERGRASS, TAKILA M
1003 OVERLOOK AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency:
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
---
RAMPERSAD, GERALD
1622 NORTH CONCORD ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRAG RACING
RECKLESS DRIVING
SPEEDING IN WORK ZONE
---
REBELO, ANTONIO NELSON
1185 MOUNTAIN CREEK RD CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY
---
RIEVLEY, MICHELLE JEANETT
1192 LAKESIDE CIR HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
RIVERS, JAJUAN OSCAESAR
4104 SOUTH TERRACE CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
EVADING ARREST
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
STOP SIGN VIOLATION
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
THEFT OF PROPERTY
RECKLESS DRIVING
SPEEDING
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
RIZER, CHARLES ROOSEVELT
2424 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED ROBBERY
---
ROBERTSON, ROY CHARLES
3914 PICKERING AVENUE RED BANK, 37415
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
ROSARIO, JOAQUIN
3507 DAYTON BLVD RED BANK, 37415
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
SANDERS, DEIVEON DEARVIS
1905 S BEECH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000
---
SCALES, KRISTINA L
1639 E 50TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency:
FORGERY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
SHELTON, MATTHEW RAY
1127 SUSEX ROAD DAYTON, 37321
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
SMITH, AREN M
1014 N Rivermont Pl Chattanooga, 374155610
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
---
STRICKLAND-SPARKS, KENEQUA
1920 ROBBINS ST CHATTANOOGA, 374041147
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
UNL.
CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
TAYLOR, CHERIE DESEREE
3611 RIDGESIDE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
ASSAULT
THEFT UNDER $1,000
---
WILLIAMS, DEMETRIA CHASTITY
2720 FAIRVIEW DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
WYNN, JARRELL EDWARD
1407 BONNELIA CIRCLE SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
YATES, BRYAN STEWART
2177 BAGGETT RD RINGGOLD, 307363329
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)