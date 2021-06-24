Georgia Has 18 More COVID Deaths, 256 New Cases
Thursday, June 24, 2021
Georgia state health officials reported on Thursday there have been 18 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 18,443.
There are 256 new cases, as that total reaches 901,926 confirmed cases of coronavirus.
Hospitalizations are at 64,798, which is an increase of 25 from Wednesday.
Here are the numbers by county:
Catoosa County: 5,898 cases, up 2; 67 deaths; 265 hospitalizations
Chattooga County: 2,255 cases, down 1; 67 deaths; 186 hospitalizations
Dade County: 1,242 cases; 13 deaths; 62 hospitalizations
Walker County: 6,748 cases, down 1; 82 deaths; 295 hospitalizations
Whitfield County: 15,004 cases, down 6; 232 deaths, down 1; 788 hospitalizations, down 1