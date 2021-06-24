Georgia state health officials reported on Thursday there have been 18 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 18,443.There are 256 new cases, as that total reaches 901,926 confirmed cases of coronavirus.Hospitalizations are at 64,798, which is an increase of 25 from Wednesday.Here are the numbers by county:Catoosa County: 5,898 cases, up 2; 67 deaths; 265 hospitalizationsChattooga County: 2,255 cases, down 1; 67 deaths; 186 hospitalizationsDade County: 1,242 cases; 13 deaths; 62 hospitalizationsWalker County: 6,748 cases, down 1; 82 deaths; 295 hospitalizationsWhitfield County: 15,004 cases, down 6; 232 deaths, down 1; 788 hospitalizations, down 1

Hamilton County Has 1 More COVID Death And 9 New Cases; Tennessee Has 4 More Deaths

Georgia Has 18 More COVID Deaths, 256 New Cases

Bike Chattanooga Announces Record Growth

Hamilton County had nine new coronavirus cases reported Thursday, bringing the total to 45,413. There has been one more death from the virus, and the total is at 508 in the county. It is reported ... (click for more)

Georgia state health officials reported on Thursday there have been 18 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 18,443. There are 256 new cases, as that total reaches ... (click for more)