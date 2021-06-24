 Thursday, June 24, 2021 79.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Breaking News


Georgia Has 18 More COVID Deaths, 256 New Cases

Thursday, June 24, 2021
Georgia state health officials reported on Thursday there have been 18 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 18,443.

There are 256 new cases, as that total reaches 901,926 confirmed cases of coronavirus.

Hospitalizations are at 64,798, which is an increase of 25 from Wednesday.

Here are the numbers by county:

Catoosa County: 5,898 cases, up 2; 67 deaths; 265 hospitalizations

Chattooga County: 2,255 cases, down 1; 67 deaths; 186 hospitalizations

Dade County: 1,242 cases; 13 deaths; 62 hospitalizations

Walker County: 6,748 cases, down 1; 82 deaths; 295 hospitalizations

Whitfield County: 15,004 cases, down 6; 232 deaths, down 1; 788 hospitalizations, down 1

June 24, 2021

Hamilton County Has 1 More COVID Death And 9 New Cases; Tennessee Has 4 More Deaths

June 24, 2021

Georgia Has 18 More COVID Deaths, 256 New Cases

June 24, 2021

Bike Chattanooga Announces Record Growth


Hamilton County had nine new coronavirus cases reported Thursday, bringing the total to 45,413. There has been one more death from the virus, and the total is at 508 in the county. It is reported ... (click for more)

Georgia state health officials reported on Thursday there have been 18 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 18,443. There are 256 new cases, as that total reaches ... (click for more)

The City of Chattanooga announced on Thursday that the Bike Chattanooga bikeshare program set records for growth during the COVID pandemic, as residents took the opportunity to enjoy the city’s ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Hamilton County Has 1 More COVID Death And 9 New Cases; Tennessee Has 4 More Deaths

Hamilton County had nine new coronavirus cases reported Thursday, bringing the total to 45,413. There has been one more death from the virus, and the total is at 508 in the county. It is reported to be a white man, age 71-80. The number of those who have recovered from coronavirus in Hamilton County is 44,775, which is 99 percent, and there are 130 active cases. There are ... (click for more)

Georgia Has 18 More COVID Deaths, 256 New Cases

Georgia state health officials reported on Thursday there have been 18 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 18,443. There are 256 new cases, as that total reaches 901,926 confirmed cases of coronavirus. Hospitalizations are at 64,798, which is an increase of 25 from Wednesday. Here are the numbers by county: Catoosa County: 5,898 cases, ... (click for more)

Opinion

Digging Up The Dead - And Response (2)

The remains of General Nathan Bedford Forrest and his wife have been dug up from a park in Memphis and moved to a Confederate museum. General Forrest was a grand wizard in the KKK and therefore is hated. How much did that cost the taxpayers? Robert Byrd and his wife remains are in the Columbia Gardens Cemetery in Arlington, Va., very close to Arlington National Cemetery. He was ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Vaccine Update And More

Our state health workers in Tennessee have averaged administering over 13,000 doses of COVID vaccine a day in the past week. That’s the good news. The bad news is that the state’s demand for the life-saving drugs – given at no charge to virtually anyone from any state – have dropped a spooky 31 percent in the past week and we need to encourage our non-vaccine folks to please reconsider. ... (click for more)

Sports

Ashcraft, Home Runs Lead Lookouts Past Rocket City

The Chattanooga Lookouts were looking for a lift from anyone on the team that could provide it and starting pitcher Graham Ashcraft came through with flying colors. The Lookouts had lost two in a row and four of their last five, so a complete game from the 23-year-old righty who just got called up from Class A Dayton was just what the doctor ordered. Not only was the slender ... (click for more)

Dan Fleser: Ralph Weekly Hangs It Up As Karen Keeps Going

A coaching era has ended for Tennessee softball while also continuing. Ralph Weekly, one half of the Lady Vols head coaching tandem, announced his retirement in a university release late Wednesday afternoon. At the same time, the university said Karen Weekly agreed to a contract extension through June of 2025 and will assume all head coaching responsibilities. The Weeklys ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors