Youth, 18, Shot In Drive By On Greenwood Road On Friday Night

A drive by shooting on Greenwood Road on Friday night resulted in an injury to a teen.

At approximately 6:29 p.m., Chattanooga Police responded to the 1900 block of Greenwood Road on a report of a person shot.

Upon arrival, officers located an 18-year-old male suffering from gunshot wounds and secured the scene.

The victim was transported to a local hospital by Hamilton County EMS with non-life threatening injuries.

During the preliminary investigation investigators obtained information that the victim was shot by a person in a passing vehicle. Investigators with the Violent Crimes Unit responded to conduct an investigation.