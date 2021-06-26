Youth, 18, Shot In Drive By On Greenwood Road On Friday Night

A drive by shooting on Greenwood Road on Friday night resulted in an injury to a teen.
At approximately 6:29 p.m., Chattanooga Police responded to the 1900 block of Greenwood Road on a report of a person shot.
Upon arrival, officers located an 18-year-old male suffering from gunshot wounds and secured the scene.
The victim was transported to a local hospital by Hamilton County EMS with non-life threatening injuries.
Investigators with the Violent Crimes Unit responded to conduct an investigation.
During the preliminary investigation investigators obtained information that the victim was shot by a person in a passing vehicle.
Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423-698-2525 or submit a tip via the CPD Mobile App. You can remain anonymous.