Youth, 18, Shot In Drive By On Greenwood Road On Friday Night

Saturday, June 26, 2021
A drive by shooting on Greenwood Road on Friday night resulted in an injury to a teen.
 
At approximately 6:29 p.m., Chattanooga Police responded to the 1900 block of Greenwood Road on a report of a person shot.
 
Upon arrival, officers located an 18-year-old male suffering from gunshot wounds and secured the scene.
 
The victim was transported to a local hospital by Hamilton County EMS with non-life threatening injuries.
 
Investigators with the Violent Crimes Unit responded to conduct an investigation.
During the preliminary investigation investigators obtained information that the victim was shot by a person in a passing vehicle. 
 
Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423-698-2525 or submit a tip via the CPD Mobile App. You can remain anonymous.

