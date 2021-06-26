Man Sought In Shooting Of Daytona Beach Police Officer Is Captured In Dekalb County, Ga.

Georgia’s Special Weapons and Tactical team has captured a man wanted in the shooting of Daytona Beach police officer Jason Raynor.

The Tactical Team executed a search warrant at the request of the FBI and U.S. Marshals in Dekalb County. During the execution of this search warrant, Othal Wallace was captured.

Wallace was located in a “tree house” with numerous weapons, ammunition, and body armor. He was taken into custody without incident. Wallace did attempt to change his appearance by cutting his hair to disguise himself and avoid capture.



Other agencies that were present include the FBI, U.S. Marshals, Homeland Security Investigations, Dekalb County Police Department and the Daytona Beach Police Department.