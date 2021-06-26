Spiegel Family Heart-Broken As No New Survivors Found In Rubble Of Collapsed Building Near Miami

The family of Judy Spiegel expressed to news crews how heart-broken they are about the fact that the 65-year-old former Chattanooga resident remains missing.

Officials said on Saturday morning that no one else has been located.

Four people have been confirmed dead, and 159 are missing, including the wife of former Erlanger Health System CEO Kevin Spiegel.

Their son, Josh Spiegel, told CNN, "We love my mom. She's the most amazing person in the world. We would literally do anything because we know that she would do anything for us."

He said, "I've never seen so much pain in all my family's eyes, and my heart is shattered."

Daughter Rachel Spiegel said she is thankful that her father was not in the tower when it collapsed early Thursday morning. He was working with a hospital group in California. She said, "I don't really know if I would be standing if I lost two."

She told CNN that her mother is "the best person in the world. She's so caring and loving. She loves my kids."