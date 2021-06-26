 Saturday, June 26, 2021 85.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Spiegel Family Heart-Broken As No New Survivors Found In Rubble Of Collapsed Building Near Miami

Saturday, June 26, 2021

The family of Judy Spiegel expressed to news crews how heart-broken they are about the fact that the 65-year-old former Chattanooga resident remains missing.

Officials said on Saturday morning that no one else has been located.

Four people have been confirmed dead, and 159 are missing, including the wife of former Erlanger Health System CEO Kevin Spiegel.

Their son, Josh Spiegel, told CNN, "We love my mom. She's the most amazing person in the world. We would literally do anything because we know that she would do anything for us."

He said, "I've never seen so much pain in all my family's eyes, and my heart is shattered."

Daughter Rachel Spiegel said she is thankful that her father was not in the tower when it collapsed early Thursday morning. He was working with a hospital group in California. She said, "I don't really know if I would be standing if I lost two."

She told CNN that her mother is "the best person in the world. She's so caring and loving. She loves my kids."

   


June 26, 2021

Man Sought In Shooting Of Daytona Beach Police Officer Is Captured In Dekalb County, Ga.

June 26, 2021

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

June 25, 2021

Police Blotter: Man Limps Away From Home Depot With $299 Weedeater/Blower; Man Sleeping On Back Porch Was Homeowner's Brother


Georgia’s Special Weapons and Tactical team has captured a man wanted in the shooting of Daytona Beach police officer Jason Raynor. The Tactical Team executed a search warrant at the request ... (click for more)

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: AKRIDGE, ANTHONY MARCELLOUS 211 GROVE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407 Age at Arrest: 45 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County SIMPLE DOMESTIC ... (click for more)

A man with an obvious limp tried to steal a Milwaukie weedeater/blower combo, valued at $299, from Home Depot, 7421 Commons Blvd. The loss prevention associate said he was able to stop the man ... (click for more)



Digging Up The Dead - And Response (2)

The remains of General Nathan Bedford Forrest and his wife have been dug up from a park in Memphis and moved to a Confederate museum. General Forrest was a grand wizard in the KKK and therefore is hated. How much did that cost the taxpayers? Robert Byrd and his wife remains are in the Columbia Gardens Cemetery in Arlington, Va., very close to Arlington National Cemetery. He was ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The Saturday Funnies

This guy who gets immense pleasure from helping anyone sees a poster attached to a telephone pole in East Ridge that reads “Lost Cat!” and lists a phone number. So, our boy calls to say, “I haven’t seen the cat.” (He did all he could!) So, here we go with the latest edition of everyone’s weekend treat, The Saturday Funnies! THIS WEEK’S QUIZ Every week this summer The Saturday ... (click for more)

Red Wolves Host Defending League Champion Greenville

Chattanooga Red Wolves will take on defending USL League One Champions Greenville Triumph SC Saturday night at CHI Memorial Stadium. The Red Wolves are looking for the top position in the USL League One table. A win tomorrow and a loss from rivals, Union Omaha, will place Red Wolves in first place. A position that everyone at the club will fight hard to attain and keep a hold of. ... (click for more)

Senators Blackburn, Blumenthal, Colleagues Pitch Bill To Save Minor League Baseball Teams

Senators Marsha Blackburn (R-Tn.), Richard Blumenthal (D-Ct.), Mark Warner (D-Va.), and Tim Kaine (D-Va.) and U.S. Representatives Doris Matsui (D-Ca.-06) and David McKinley (R-W.V.-01) introduced the Minor League Baseball Relief Act, legislation to provide emergency assistance to Minor League Baseball (MiLB) clubs who have been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic. “Tennessee ... (click for more)


