 Sunday, June 27, 2021 78.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Breaking News


City Police Officer Charged With Burglary, Assault; Internal Affairs Investigation To Be Conducted

Sunday, June 27, 2021
Michael Early
Michael Early

The Chattanooga Police Department has charged one of its officers with aggravated burglary and simple assault. Additionally, CPD is conducting an internal investigation into the officer's actions from Friday night.

 

CPD responded to a burglary call at 9:18 p.m. The victim said that a man identifying himself as a police officer unlawfully entered the residence, yelling, and displaying physical behavior that caused him to fear he may be assaulted. The officer/suspect, Michael Early, was not on duty at the time of the incident. 

 

Investigator Early was hired by CPD in 1994.

He was relieved of duty pending investigation on Saturday. He will remain on leave until there is a final disposition in the Internal Affairs investigation. That disposition will not be made until the criminal case concludes.

 

Early, 52, was booked into the Silverdale Detention Center on Saturday.

 

Early was arrested in Rutherford County, Tn., in 2014, when he was charged with headbutting his wife.


June 27, 2021

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

June 26, 2021

Man, 25, Shot Saturday Afternoon In Chattanooga

June 26, 2021

First Responders Work Saturday To Carry Out Hiker Who Injured Ankle Near Rainbow Lake


Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: BROCK, FEDERICO LEASTER 603 ARLINGTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 Age at Arrest: 39 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County VIOLATION ... (click for more)

A man, 25, was shot at an unknown location in Chattanooga on Saturday afternoon. At approximately 12:17 p.m., Chattanooga Police responded to a local hospital on a report of a person shot ... (click for more)

First Responders were working on Saturday afternoon near Rainbow Lake to carry out a hiker who suffered an ankle injury about a mile down a hiking trail. Beginning at 2:30 p.m,, First Responder ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: BROCK, FEDERICO LEASTER 603 ARLINGTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 Age at Arrest: 39 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County VIOLATION OF PROTECTION ORDER OR RESTRAINING ORDER VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF --- BROOKS, BRANDY AMANDA 5105 MCDONALD RD MCDONALD, 37353 Age at Arrest: 47 years old Arresting Agency: ... (click for more)

Man, 25, Shot Saturday Afternoon In Chattanooga

A man, 25, was shot at an unknown location in Chattanooga on Saturday afternoon. At approximately 12:17 p.m., Chattanooga Police responded to a local hospital on a report of a person shot arriving there. Upon arrival, officers located a man suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound. The victim arrived at the hospital via personal vehicle. Investigators with ... (click for more)

Opinion

The Night Watch

We bought this place in Collegedale in 1996. The property was covered with kudzu and garbage. It came right up to the house. The price was low enough that cleanup and repair was very feasible. I was in Japan when we took occupancy. Myrna started the clean-up and painting of those areas that did not need major renovation. Our foster-son Joe Spurlock, a contractor, helped her. ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The "Wokeism" Fraud

One of my favorite authors is the conservative writer Victor Davis Hansom. As America finally begins to confront the "Woke" movement, the California professor was at his best earlier in the week when he addressed what a fraud it is and has been foisted upon the American public by an increasingly questioned national media as the Black Lives Matter group is finally come under a harsh ... (click for more)

Sports

Red Wolves In Draw In Big Match Against Greenville Triumph

The third place Chattanooga Red Wolves welcomed second place Greenville Triumph for a high stake’s showdown at the Den in USL League 1. The Triumph escaped with one point, but the Red Wolves still have two games in hand and are only four points out of first as it ended in a draw. The Red Wolves walked out of the locker room in their all red kits and from the first whistle the ... (click for more)

Homeruns, Strikeouts, And A WIN - Lookouts Triumph 8-6

Home runs, strikeouts, and walks. These three outcomes rule modern baseball, for better or for worse. Trash Panda starter Reid Detmers struck out a whopping 16 batters in only six innings of work? That’s great, right? Well, he also gave up three home runs and five earned runs in the Lookouts 8-6 win against Rocket City. Such is the nature of America’s pastime in 2021. Played ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors