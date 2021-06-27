City Police Officer Charged With Burglary, Assault; Internal Affairs Investigation To Be Conducted

The Chattanooga Police Department has charged one of its officers with aggravated burglary and simple assault. Additionally, CPD is conducting an internal investigation into the officer's actions from Friday night.

CPD responded to a burglary call at 9:18 p.m. The victim said that a man identifying himself as a police officer unlawfully entered the residence, yelling, and displaying physical behavior that caused him to fear he may be assaulted. The officer/suspect, Michael Early, was not on duty at the time of the incident.

Investigator Early was hired by CPD in 1994. He was relieved of duty pending investigation on Saturday. He will remain on leave until there is a final disposition in the Internal Affairs investigation. That disposition will not be made until the criminal case concludes.

Early, 52, was booked into the Silverdale Detention Center on Saturday.

Early was arrested in Rutherford County, Tn., in 2014, when he was charged with headbutting his wife.