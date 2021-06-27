 Sunday, June 27, 2021 88.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

New New COVID Deaths In Georgia And 195 More Cases

Sunday, June 27, 2021
Georgia state health officials reported on Sunday there have been no additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 18,469.

There are 195 new cases, as that total reaches 902,577 confirmed cases of coronavirus.

Hospitalizations are at 64,907, which is an increase of 13 from Saturday.

Here are the numbers by county:

Catoosa County: 5,897 cases, down 1; 67 deaths; 266 hospitalizations, up 1

Chattooga County: 2,256 cases; 67 deaths; 186 hospitalizations

Dade County: 1,241 cases, down 1; 13 deaths; 62 hospitalizations

Walker County: 6,756 cases, up 1; 82 deaths; 295 hospitalizations

Whitfield County: 15,013 cases, up 4; 232 deaths; 790 hospitalizations, up 1

Off-Duty Hamilton County Corrections Officer Arrested For Domestic Violence

Police Blotter: "Mimi" Is Suspect In Tire Slashing; Woman Doesn't Want Bicycle Belonging To Man With Long Blonde Hair


Georgia state health officials reported on Sunday there have been no additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 18,469. There are 195 new cases, as that total reaches ... (click for more)

An off-duty Hamilton County corrections officer has been arrested for domestic violence. Collegedale Police responded to the Summit at Hawthorne Apartments during the early Saturday morning ... (click for more)

A woman on Grove Street said someone slashed the passenger side rear tire to her Ford Crown Victoria sometime during the night. Police saw the tire was flat with a small incision which appeared ... (click for more)



New New COVID Deaths In Georgia And 195 More Cases

Georgia state health officials reported on Sunday there have been no additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 18,469. There are 195 new cases, as that total reaches 902,577 confirmed cases of coronavirus. Hospitalizations are at 64,907, which is an increase of 13 from Saturday. Here are the numbers by county: Catoosa County: 5,897 cases, ... (click for more)

Off-Duty Hamilton County Corrections Officer Arrested For Domestic Violence

An off-duty Hamilton County corrections officer has been arrested for domestic violence. Collegedale Police responded to the Summit at Hawthorne Apartments during the early Saturday morning after a concerned neighbor heard a woman screaming for help. Upon their arrival officers made contact with Jordan Brown and her boyfriend, Ronnie Tyler Grasham, the off-duty officer. ... (click for more)

Opinion

The Night Watch

We bought this place in Collegedale in 1996. The property was covered with kudzu and garbage. It came right up to the house. The price was low enough that cleanup and repair was very feasible. I was in Japan when we took occupancy. Myrna started the clean-up and painting of those areas that did not need major renovation. Our foster-son Joe Spurlock, a contractor, helped her. ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The "Wokeism" Fraud

One of my favorite authors is the conservative writer Victor Davis Hansom. As America finally begins to confront the "Woke" movement, the California professor was at his best earlier in the week when he addressed what a fraud it is and has been foisted upon the American public by an increasingly questioned national media as the Black Lives Matter group is finally come under a harsh ... (click for more)

Sports

Red Wolves In Draw In Big Match Against Greenville Triumph

The third place Chattanooga Red Wolves welcomed second place Greenville Triumph for a high stake’s showdown at the Den in USL League 1. The Triumph escaped with one point, but the Red Wolves still have two games in hand and are only four points out of first as it ended in a draw. The Red Wolves walked out of the locker room in their all red kits and from the first whistle the ... (click for more)

Homeruns, Strikeouts, And A WIN - Lookouts Triumph 8-6

Home runs, strikeouts, and walks. These three outcomes rule modern baseball, for better or for worse. Trash Panda starter Reid Detmers struck out a whopping 16 batters in only six innings of work? That’s great, right? Well, he also gave up three home runs and five earned runs in the Lookouts 8-6 win against Rocket City. Such is the nature of America’s pastime in 2021. Played ... (click for more)


