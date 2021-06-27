No New COVID Deaths In Georgia And 195 More Cases
Sunday, June 27, 2021
Georgia state health officials reported on Sunday there have been no additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 18,469.
There are 195 new cases, as that total reaches 902,577 confirmed cases of coronavirus.
Hospitalizations are at 64,907, which is an increase of 13 from Saturday.
Here are the numbers by county:
Catoosa County: 5,897 cases, down 1; 67 deaths; 266 hospitalizations, up 1
Chattooga County: 2,256 cases; 67 deaths; 186 hospitalizations
Dade County: 1,241 cases, down 1; 13 deaths; 62 hospitalizations
Walker County: 6,756 cases, up 1; 82 deaths; 295 hospitalizations
Whitfield County: 15,013 cases, up 4; 232 deaths; 790 hospitalizations, up 1