No New COVID Deaths In Georgia And 195 More Cases

Georgia state health officials reported on Sunday there have been no additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 18,469.There are 195 new cases, as that total reaches 902,577 confirmed cases of coronavirus.Hospitalizations are at 64,907, which is an increase of 13 from Saturday.Here are the numbers by county:Catoosa County: 5,897 cases, down 1; 67 deaths; 266 hospitalizations, up 1Chattooga County: 2,256 cases; 67 deaths; 186 hospitalizationsDade County: 1,241 cases, down 1; 13 deaths; 62 hospitalizationsWalker County: 6,756 cases, up 1; 82 deaths; 295 hospitalizationsWhitfield County: 15,013 cases, up 4; 232 deaths; 790 hospitalizations, up 1

Police Blotter: Father, Son In Heated Argument Over How Hot It Was Outside; Man Sleeping In Parking Lot At Taco Bell Is Fine To Be There

New Laws Strengthening Penalties For Crimes Against Children Become Effective Thursday

Blood Donors Urgently Needed

A father and son were arguing inside a storage facility on East Brainerd Road. Police spoke with the man who said he and his son were arguing over how hot it was outside. He made clear that everything ... (click for more)

Several new laws protecting children are set to take effect on Thursday in Tennessee. This includes major Truth in Sentencing legislation ensuring parole and probation are not options for those ... (click for more)