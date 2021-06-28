 Monday, June 28, 2021 84.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Blood Donors Urgently Needed

Monday, June 28, 2021

The American Red Cross continues to experience a severe blood shortage that is negatively affecting blood product availability across the country. Donors of all blood types – especially type O and those giving platelets – are urged to make an appointment to give now and help ensure hospital shelves are stocked with blood products over the Fourth of July holiday and beyond.   

Right now, the Red Cross is working around the clock to provide blood products to hospitals responding to an unusually high number of traumas and emergency room visits, as well as overdoses and resulting transplants. As a result of the blood shortage, some hospitals are being forced to slow the pace of elective surgeries until the blood supply stabilizes, delaying crucial patient care.  

In addition, while summer is traditionally a time when blood donations decline, this year is particularly challenging as many Americans receive their vaccinations and resume summer activities after more than a year of limited interactions and travel, leading to lower donor turnout. The need for blood doesn’t take a holiday break - patients still depend on lifesaving transfusions. 

Donors are needed now to prevent further delays to patient care. Schedule an appointment to give blood now by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device. 

As a thank-you, all those who come to give July 1-6 will receive a Red Cross embroidered hat, while supplies last. And, donors who come to give July 7-31 will receive a $10 Amazon.com Gift Card by email, plus a chance to win gas for a year (a $5,000 value). (Terms and conditions apply; visit rcblood.org/fuel).  

In most cases, those who have received a COVID-19 vaccine can donate. However, knowing the name of the manufacturer of the vaccine they received is important in determining donation eligibility. 

Upcoming blood donation opportunities June 28-July 15 

Monday: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Greater Community Church of Chattanooga, 1817 E. Third St.

July 15, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Southeast Tennessee American Red Cross Blood Drive, 4115 S. Access Road 

To donate blood, individuals need to bring a blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification that are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also must meet certain height and weight requirements. 

Donors can also save up to 15 minutes at the blood drive by completing a RapidPass. With RapidPass, donors complete the pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of donation, from a mobile device or computer. To complete a RapidPass, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Red Cross Blood Donor App. 

At a time when health information has never been more important, the Red Cross is also screening all blood, platelet and plasma donations from self-identified African American donors for the sickle cell trait. This additional screening will provide black donors with an additional health insight and help the Red Cross identify compatible blood types more quickly to help patients with sickle cell disease. Blood transfusion is an essential treatment for those with sickle cell disease, and blood donations from individuals of the same race, ethnicity and blood type have a unique ability to help patients fighting sickle cell disease.  

Donors can expect to receive sickle cell trait screening results, if applicable, within one to two weeks through the Red Cross Blood Donor App and the online donor portal at RedCrossBlood.org.

The Red Cross has updated its pandemic safety protocols in alignment with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Occupational Safety and Health Administration. Fully vaccinated individuals, including staff and donors, no longer need to wear masks or socially distance. Unvaccinated individuals continue to be required to wear masks and socially distance. Donors are asked to schedule an appointment prior to arriving at the drive.  

 


 


June 28, 2021

Police Blotter: Father, Son In Heated Argument Over How Hot It Was Outside; Man Sleeping In Parking Lot At Taco Bell Is Fine To Be There

June 28, 2021

New Laws Strengthening Penalties For Crimes Against Children Become Effective Thursday

June 28, 2021

A father and son were arguing inside a storage facility on East Brainerd Road. Police spoke with the man who said he and his son were arguing over how hot it was outside. He made clear that everything ...

Several new laws protecting children are set to take effect on Thursday in Tennessee. This includes major Truth in Sentencing legislation ensuring parole and probation are not options for those ...

Police Blotter: Father, Son In Heated Argument Over How Hot It Was Outside; Man Sleeping In Parking Lot At Taco Bell Is Fine To Be There

A father and son were arguing inside a storage facility on East Brainerd Road. Police spoke with the man who said he and his son were arguing over how hot it was outside. He made clear that everything was perfectly fine. * * * Police were called to Rainbow Circle to investigate a car in a ditch and found it was stolen. It was removed from NCIC and White's Auto Repair towed ... (click for more)

New Laws Strengthening Penalties For Crimes Against Children Become Effective Thursday

Several new laws protecting children are set to take effect on Thursday in Tennessee. This includes major Truth in Sentencing legislation ensuring parole and probation are not options for those found guilty of certain violent crimes that historically target women and children. These crimes include child abuse, child sexual abuse, felony solicitation of a minor and producing child ... (click for more)

The Night Watch

We bought this place in Collegedale in 1996. The property was covered with kudzu and garbage. It came right up to the house. The price was low enough that cleanup and repair was very feasible. I was in Japan when we took occupancy. Myrna started the clean-up and painting of those areas that did not need major renovation. Our foster-son Joe Spurlock, a contractor, helped her. ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Kevin Speigel - 'It's Surreal'

On Sunday the stark reality of the Miami condominium collapse began to sink in for Kevin Speigel. His vivacious wife is believed to be among the 140-plus persons who are unaccounted for after a 12-story building partially collapsed on Thursday. “This has been the worst day for me … At first it was all so surreal, like a bad dream that defies explanation, but the reality has ... (click for more)

Talon GC's Defensive Woes To Blame For Losing Skid

Memories of an early-season five game winning streak have long since passed by for the Hawks Talon Gaming Club lost their sixth and seventh straight contests on Saturday evening. The team’s leaky defense has continued to be an issue, with Talon being outscored by a combined 47 points this weekend. “We’ve got to fix our team defense. Right now, we’re suffering in that department,” ... (click for more)

Lee's Burnette, Lewis-Perkins Named To PING All-South Region Team

After capturing the program's first NCAA South Region Championship, sophomore Beck Burnette and freshman Oliver Lewis-Perkins were named to the NCAA Division II PING All-South Region team by the Golf Coaches Association of America (GCAA). Players across eight regions —East, Atlantic, Southeast, South, Midwest, Central, South Central, and West— earned all-region honors in 2021. ... (click for more)


