Market Street Bridge To Be Closed Tuesday For TDOT Inspection

The Market Street Bridge TDOT inspection will take place on Tuesday from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.
The public should utilize Veterans Bridge or Highway 27 as alternative routes.
View CDOT's map of events and road closures for full details of these activities and other projects underway in Chattanooga.
June 28, 2021
Senator Marsha Blackburn is among senators who introduced a resolution calling on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to end its mask mandate for fully vaccinated individuals ... (click for more)
Police said three gunmen were involved in the slaying of Billy Burson, who was gunned down while sitting in a pickup truck at the Brainerd Road Mapco on June 12.
Two of the three suspects ... (click for more)
The Market Street Bridge TDOT inspection will take place on Tuesday from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.
The public should utilize Veterans Bridge or Highway 27 as alternative routes.
... (click for more)
Police said three gunmen were involved in the slaying of Billy Burson, who was gunned down while sitting in a pickup truck at the Brainerd Road Mapco on June 12.
Two of the three suspects are in custody and facing first-degree murder charges, while the third is still at large.
Police responded to the shooting call and an investigator saw a dark Dodge pickup truck with several ... (click for more)
The Market Street Bridge TDOT inspection will take place on Tuesday from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.
The public should utilize Veterans Bridge or Highway 27 as alternative routes.
View CDOT's map of events and road closures fo r full details of these activities and other projects underway in Chattanooga. (click for more)
We bought this place in Collegedale in 1996. The property was covered with kudzu and garbage. It came right up to the house. The price was low enough that cleanup and repair was very feasible.
I was in Japan when we took occupancy. Myrna started the clean-up and painting of those areas that did not need major renovation. Our foster-son Joe Spurlock, a contractor, helped her. ... (click for more)
On Sunday the stark reality of the Miami condominium collapse began to sink in for Kevin Speigel. His vivacious wife is believed to be among the 140-plus persons who are unaccounted for after a 12-story building partially collapsed on Thursday.
“This has been the worst day for me … At first it was all so surreal, like a bad dream that defies explanation, but the reality has ... (click for more)
Memories of an early-season five game winning streak have long since passed by for the Hawks Talon Gaming Club lost their sixth and seventh straight contests on Saturday evening. The team’s leaky defense has continued to be an issue, with Talon being outscored by a combined 47 points this weekend.
“We’ve got to fix our team defense. Right now, we’re suffering in that department,” ... (click for more)
After capturing the program's first NCAA South Region Championship, sophomore Beck Burnette and freshman Oliver Lewis-Perkins were named to the NCAA Division II PING All-South Region team by the Golf Coaches Association of America (GCAA). Players across eight regions —East, Atlantic, Southeast, South, Midwest, Central, South Central, and West— earned all-region honors in 2021.
... (click for more)