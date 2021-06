Two people were killed in a wreck in Soddy Daisy Sunday evening.

The wreck happened on U.S. Highway 27 around 7 p.m.

A SUV was traveling on Posey Hollow Road, and pulled into the path of a Harley Davidson traveling south on Highway 27.

John and Tonia Purcell, 51 and 46, who were on the Harley Davidson were both killed.