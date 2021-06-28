Harrison Woman Charged With Taking Over $15,000 From Elderly Woman She Was Caring For

In March, police began investigating a reported theft and forgery case and spoke to the victim. She said four Primerica Estate checks had been stolen from her home in February, and she suspected Christy Lynn Beene, 46, was the one who took them. She told police two of the checks had been written payable to Ms. Beene for an amount totaling $15,500.

She told police Ms. Beene had been living in their house since March of 2020, and that Ms. Beene would provide medical assistance to the victim and her husband in exchange for a place to live. The victim told police that, after she became aware of money being removed from her account without her permission, she had Ms. Beene leave her home.



The victim said she believed to have lost $23,796 from her Primerica Estate account. Detectives confirmed that Ms. Beene had moved $15,500 from that account and into her own Regions bank account in February.



Ms. Beene, of 7441 Chad Road, Harrison, is charged with theft of property, forgery, financial exploitation of an elder, and criminal simulation.

