Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ACEVEDO, ALFREDO ADRIAN

2818 MOUNTAIN VIEW ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 48 years old

Arresting Agency:

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

---

ANDERSON, JOSHUA JOSHUA

2400 12TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

BAYLISS, ADAM PIERCE

MOUNTAIN VIEW HOTEL CLEVELAND, 37312

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

THEFT OF PROPERTY

CRIMINAL SIMULATION

---

BUSH, CLARISSA MONIQUE

201 EADS ST APT 423 EAST RIDGE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) CATOO

---

CABRERA, CHARLES CLAYTON

727 E 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest: 60 years old

Arresting Agency:

OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY

---

DAVIS, ZACHARY T

538 8TH ST NW CLEVELAND, 37311

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Airport Police

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

DOBBS, LUCAS AARON

2527 LOVE LANE HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

---

DYE, JOHN ADAM

313 W MIDVALE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

UNLAWFUL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DRIVING ON REVOKED FOR A DUI

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.





OR MANUFACTURING)POSSESSION OF STOLEN PROPERTY (VEHICLE FELONY)---GARCIA, MAX ALBERTOHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37343Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBURGLARY---GONZALEZ-HERNANDEZ, MYNAR GEOVANONE GIVEN ,Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCRIMINAL TRESPASSING---HINTON, KEVIN LEBRON1712 N HICKORY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 50 years oldArresting Agency:POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA---JARRETT, DOMINIQUE MARQUELLE3717 MARK TWAIN CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency:POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA---JONES, KENNETH JR4410 DELASHMITT RD, APT 8 Chattanooga, 37343Age at Arrest: 53 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT---JONES, MELISSA CHERYL4573 TRICIA DR APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFAILURE TO APPEAR---LAWRENCE, KENYATTA S7714 CANNON DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---LEFFEW, BILLY JACK12123 BACK VALLEY RD SODDY DAISY, 373797427Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY---MANN, KRISTY LYNNHOMELESS Chattanooga, 37404Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDISORDERLY CONDUCTPUBLIC INTOXICATION---MCKENZIE, JEREMIAH STEVEN5635 MALLONEY VILLE RD CORRINGTON, 37721Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULT---MCNABB, DEVITA SHUNTA4503 10TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency:DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---MILLER, JACOB EDWARD9935 SMITH MORGAN ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency:DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---PASLEY, GREGORY LAMAR1914 LAKEWOOD AVENUE LAKESITE, 37379Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyRAPEAGGRAVATED ASSAULT---PETERSON, GABRIEL SETHHOMELESS WHITWELL, 37397Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaFAILURE TO APPEAR---RUDOLPH, DAVID H1017 WEYMOUTH LANE KNOXVILLE, 37914Age at Arrest: 49 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFALSE REPORTS---SULLIVAN, DAVID ALAN837 SOUTH GERMANTOWN RD EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeFAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANERECKLESS DRIVINGSPEEDINGSIMPLE POSSESSION OF MARIJUANADRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE---WALKER, JADA M1412 GROVE STREET CT UNIT 22 CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyRECKLESS ENDANGERMENTCHILD NEGLECT---WEBSTER, BENJAMIN JOSEPH1585 SINCLAIR AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374083106Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---YOUNG, COSHA A3015 DEE DR Chattanooga, 37406Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFDISORDERLY CONDUCT