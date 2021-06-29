Toddler Killed In 2-Vehicle Crash In Cleveland On Monday; One Of The Drivers Has Severe Injuries

A two and a half-year-old child was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Cleveland on Monday.

At 6:54 p.m., the Cleveland Police Department responded to a crash with injuries at the intersection of Keith Street and Mouse Creek Road. When officers arrived on scene, they located a white Nissan Murano and a silver Toyota Corolla involved in the wreck.

The Nissan was traveling south on Keith Street and the Toyota was traveling east on Mouse Creek Road. The Nissan struck the Toyota in the passenger side.

Byron Ramirez, 31, the driver of the Nissan, was transported to Tennova with unknown injuries. Juan Giraldo, 35, who was driving the Toyota, was transported to Erlanger with severe injuries.

Two passengers who were riding in the Toyota were transported to Tennova - Myeshia Simmons, 29, and the child, Makayla Giraldo. Ms. Simmons suffered minor injuries, but the child did not survive the crash.

The crash is still under investigation.